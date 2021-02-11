Our Valentine's Day Must List for everyone, whether you're a curmudgeon or hopeless romantic

If you’re looking for a real throwback, consider one of the most sterling examples of the screwball comedy: It Happened One Night. This romantic comedy was the first of only three films to win all five major Oscars (Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay). It stars Clark Gable as recently unemployed newspaper reporter Peter Warne who agrees to help runaway spoiled heiress Ellen “Ellie” Andrews (Claudette Colbert) return to her fortune-hunting husband if she gives him an exclusive story. But as the two travel by Greyhound bus and hitchhike from Florida to New York City, they fall in love. Directed by Frank Capra (It’s a Wonderful Life), it’s witty and genuinely funny, while also engaging with social issues of the day. Plus, it famously includes a scene where Gable removes his shirt to show his bare chest, sending the 1934 sales for men’s undershirts plummeting. Hot.

Available on: Criterion Channel or from $2.99 at Amazon Prime Video

