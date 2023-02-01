Need a Valentine's Day gift for the sci-fi fan in your life? Check out these new Star Wars Funko Pops
Valentine's Day is, understandably, a holiday packed with heart-shaped things — from gift boxes to chocolates and candies to handmade cards. But if you're looking to buy a Valentine's Day gift — whether it be for yourself or someone else you care about — that incorporates some classic romantic visual components but also manages to have a sci-fi twist, you may want to check out this year's new Star Wars Valentines Funko Pops.
Whether this will be your first time buying Valentine's Day-specific Star Wars Funko Pops or if you started collecting the special holiday Funko Pops last year and are looking to build up your collection, these figures are the perfect way to add a pop of romantic hues and swoon-worthy sci-fi charm to any room. There's a Kylo Ren, Rey, BB-8, and Princess Leia figure, and each figure is entirely red, white, and pink and costs around $13.
Check out the figures, which are available at Amazon, below.
Star Wars Valentines Funko Pops
The dark side of the Force looks a lot less ominous with the Kylo Ren Valentines Funko Pop, which features the character holding a white heart-shaped box topped off with a pinkish-red bow. Whether he's presenting the gift to the one he has an undeniable connection with (a.k.a. Rey), the Knights of Ren, or is just toting it along for himself, remains a mystery. Speaking of Rey, the Rey Valentines Funko Pop is also carrying a heart-shaped box in her hand, but her box is the reverse of Kylo Ren's, as it is pinkish-red with a white bow. The Rey figure is also wearing the character's signature outfit.
There's a Princess Leia Valentines Funko Pop, too. Princess Leia is holding a pink heart-shaped box with a red bow. If you look at one of her hands, you will also see a cool detail — the figurine is sporting the ring Princess Leia wears in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (just in an all-pink color scheme, of course).
And if your favorite part of the Star Wars franchise is all the different droids, you'll be happy to know there is also a Star Wars Valentines Funko Pop of everyone's favorite astromech droid, BB-8. BB-8 has a white heart-shaped box with a pink bow resting against him, and the whole sight is quite adorable. Plus, BB-8 is known for his loyalty, so he can make a comforting addition to any bookshelf or display.
Take a closer look at these Star Wars Valentines Funko Pops below.
