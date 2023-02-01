Need a Valentine's Day gift for the sci-fi fan in your life? Check out these new Star Wars Funko Pops

The dark side of the Force looks a lot less ominous with the Kylo Ren Valentines Funko Pop, which features the character holding a white heart-shaped box topped off with a pinkish-red bow. Whether he's presenting the gift to the one he has an undeniable connection with (a.k.a. Rey), the Knights of Ren, or is just toting it along for himself, remains a mystery. Speaking of Rey, the Rey Valentines Funko Pop is also carrying a heart-shaped box in her hand, but her box is the reverse of Kylo Ren's, as it is pinkish-red with a white bow. The Rey figure is also wearing the character's signature outfit.