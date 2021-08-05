Val Kilmer's son Jack gives his dad a voice in poignant clip from Val documentary

While Val Kilmer largely tells his own story in the new documentary Val, through decades' worth of footage the actor shot himself, there was one element of the story Kilmer couldn't provide: narration.

Kilmer has had difficulty speaking in recent years after his battle with throat cancer and a subsequent tracheotomy, which significantly affected his voice. So Val directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo brought in a ringer to narrate the documentary — Kilmer's son, Jack. The younger Kilmer recorded voice-over written by his dad, providing Val with a poignant and spot-on soundalike narrator. (No deepfake required!)

You can see Jack reading his dad's words in the exclusive clip above, which also previews the multitude of behind-the-scenes footage featured in the doc (including Kilmer's audition tapes and an amusing glimpse of a recumbent Marlon Brando).

Val Kilmer documentary Val Kilmer, as seen in the documentary 'Val' | Credit: Amazon Studios

"I've wanted to tell a story about acting for a very long time," the younger Kilmer intones in the clip. "About the place where you end and the character begins, about truth and illusion. Now that it's more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever."

Val premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last month and arrives on Amazon Prime Video Friday. Check out the full clip above.