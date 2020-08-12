Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira go on road trip to get Unpregnant in new trailer

The first trailer for HBO Max original film Unpregnant has arrived, showing a humorous take on two teenage girls going on a road trip from Missouri to New Mexico in order to get one of them an abortion without her parents' and boyfriend's knowledge.

The movie stars Haley Lu Richardson as ambitious 17-year-old Veronica, who gets unexpectedly pregnant, and then recruits estranged friend Bailey (Barbie Ferriera) to drive her in a (stolen) Trans-Am to get the procedure she needs.

As things start to go awry, actors like Giancarlo Esposito show up as well.

The film is directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg (Valley Girl, A Deadly Adoption), who also wrote the film with the authors of the 2019 novel it's based on, Jenni Hendriks and Ted Caplan, plus Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and William Parker. It is also the first film to come from Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter's movie deal with Warner Max.

Watch the trailer for Unpregnant above.

Image zoom HBO Max

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.