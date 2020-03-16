Trolls World Tour, The Hunt, Emma, more movies now hitting VOD early

Image zoom DreamWorks Animation

Universal is giving children something to look forward to while they are in coronavirus isolation with the announcement that Trolls World Tour will be available to watch at home months before it had initially planned.

The sequel to the hit 2016 animated film that gave the world the Justin Timberlake earworm "Can't Stop The Feeling" is going to be Universal Pictures' first day-and-date release, meaning that on Friday, April 10, the new movie will be available to purchase on demand for a 48-hour period.

In addition to the announcement of its first day-and-date release, Comcast NBCUniversal also shared that its films already in theaters, including The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt, are coming to VOD early on Friday, March 20. Rentals will be $19.99.

"Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell says in a statement explaining the film distributor's big move.

The day-and-date release for Trolls World Tour will be concurrent with the local theatrical release date in each international market where it will be available in theaters.

