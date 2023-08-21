The tour includes simulated flooding and earthquakes — just don't mistake it for actual news footage.

Los Angeles was hit this weekend with the strange combination of a hurricane (which later became Tropical Storm Hilary) and an earthquake at the same time, but the city is used to such natural disasters — at least as a theme park attraction. Over the weekend, social media users made the most of that parallel.

On Sunday, several Twitter/X users went viral by posting clips from Universal Studios Hollywood's tram tour — which includes simulations of an earthquake and flooding — jokingly acting like it was real footage of Tropical Storm Hilary.

EARTHQUAKE RIDE UNIVERSAL STUDIOS THEME PARK IN HOLLYWOOD - AMERICA - 1990 Universal Studios' Earthquake Ride in action. | Credit: Denis Cameron/Shutterstock

"The LA Metro Station on Wilshire/Vermont is flooding from the storm," posted user @DealinRugs alongside a video of a flooded train station. However, a Community Note affixed to the post by Twitter/X killed the joke by clarifying the footage was actually from the Universal ride just in case anyone was fooled.

If that community note wasn't clear enough, the official account for the L.A. Metro also humorously explained the difference.

"This is a ride at Universal Studios. Duh," the account posted.

Locals quickly jumped in to post replies that referenced other features of the tram tour, which winds through the studio's famed backlot and features real movie sets and props (the train station was used in a scene from Beverly Hills Cop 3).

One person posted a shot of the part of the ride that features a flash flood roaring through a Mexican village (an area that was used to shoot Big Fat Liar and Fletch Lives), writing "Wow, look at the flooding in Mexico, this is crazy."

Another included video from an old Jim Henson Hour special titled "Miss Piggy's Hollywood" with a clip of the beloved Muppet riding the tram as it encounters Bruce the shark from Jaws. "You should not be fishing in Los Angeles County today. We just got this footage," the user jokingly warned.

Below, you can see an actual image of flooding induced by Hilary. The differences should be clear.

A vehicle make its way across a flooded intersection in Imperial Beach, California on August 20, 2023. A flooded California intersection caused by Tropical Storm Hilary. | Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

