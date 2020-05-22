Universal Studios Orlando set to reopen on June 5

Universal Studios Orlando can now be added to the growing list of places reopening amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Florida resort announced Friday that it is set to reopen its theme parks and water park to the public on June 5, after first shutting its doors in March due to the pandemic. "We're getting ready to re-open," Universal Orlando Resort tweeted. "Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will welcome guests beginning 6/5. Everyone must follow UOR and CDC guidelines."

Universal also shared its own guidelines for incoming guests, including mandatory facemasks, hand-sanitizing stations, and temperature checks. Other safety measures include encouraging guests and park employees to socially distance from other people, frequently wash their hands, and obey floor markings and employee instructions when waiting in line and throughout the park. The number of guests allowed into the parks will also be reduced, but it is unclear by how much.

Universal Orlando's reopening plans are the first of the three major Florida amusement parks to be approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with Walt Disney World and SeaWorld expected to put forth their own plans soon, possibly as early as next week.

No word as to when Universal Studios Hollywood will be allowed to reopen, but as previously announced, it will remain closed through at least May 31.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.