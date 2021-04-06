Universal Orlando finally reveals Jurassic World VelociCoaster opening date

See new footage of the multi-launch roller coaster that will put guests inside a Velociraptor paddock.

Jurassic World Streaming Options

The Florida theme park resort's Islands of Adventure park announced Tuesday it's set to open the multi-launch roller coaster on June 10, allowing guests to climb aboard for a high-speed journey through velociraptor paddocks themed to the Jurassic World film series.

A new video (below) also features official point-of-view footage from the ride, teasing the intense journey through inversions, immense rockwork, and several close calls with raptors along the ride's course.

Riders will hit 70 m.p.h. on the ride's second launch, traveling up a 155-foot spike looming over the park's lagoon near the Jurassic Park welcome center.

Among the ride's Velociraptor animatronics will be Delta, Charlie, Echo, and Blue, the loyal reptile who first bonded with Chris Pratt's Owen Grady in the 2015 blockbuster and its sequel, 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Franchise characters like Pratt's Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire Dearing, and BD Wong's Dr. Henry Wu are all confirmed to appear throughout the ride's immersive story, which pits guests in the middle of the fictional park's unveiling of a new carnivorous experience aimed at recreating the rush of a raptor hunt.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

The new ride was manufactured by famed roller coaster company Intamin — the same firm that worked with Universal on the Harry Potter-themed Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure coaster.

See more photos of the Jurassic World: VelociCoaster before its June 10 opening below, and keep up with EW's running list of theme park opening dates as more are added throughout the spring.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Jurassic World VelociCoaster Image zoom Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Streaming Options

Related content: