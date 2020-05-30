Universal is developing a Wolfman movie, with Ryan Gosling eyed to star

Universal Pictures is looking to bring another classic monster back to the big screen: the Wolfman.

A film about the infamous lycanthrope is in development at the studio, EW has learned. Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, both known for their work on Orange Is the New Black, penned the screenplay, which is intended to be a starring vehicle for Ryan Gosling.

According to a report in Variety, which broke the news, the project is based on a pitch by Gosling, is set in the present day, and will be "in the vein of Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller Nightcrawler."

The news comes on the heels of the box office success of Blumhouse and Universal's The Invisible Man, which has given new life to the studio's planned monster movie universe, which was derailed when Tom Cruise's The Mummy reboot underperformed in 2017. Another film about a classic Universal monster, Dracula, is also in development at Blumhouse, with Destroyer filmmaker Karyn Kusama set to direct.

The Wolfman character has been seen on the big screen several times, including in 1941's The Wolf Man, which starred Lon Chaney Jr. as a man who becomes the titular werewolf, and 2010's The Wolfman, starring Benicio del Toro.

The search for a director for the new Wolfman film is currently underway. No other information about the project is known at this time.