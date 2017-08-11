The 29 most underappreciated Disney sidekicks

EW Staff
August 02, 2018 at 12:56 PM EDT
<p>With Jiminy Cricket singing about wishing on stars and puppet-boys boasting about having no strings, it could be easy to forget about this cute little <em>Pinocchio</em> cat, but you definitely shouldn&rsquo;t. Figaro, feline companion to Geppetto, isn&rsquo;t anthropomorphized like your Flounders and Thumpers, but that&rsquo;s what makes him so endearing &mdash; he&rsquo;s just a cute cat, doing his cat thing, <a href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&amp;rct=j&amp;q=&amp;esrc=s&amp;source=images&amp;cd=&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjcwOyJv8_VAhXly1QKHbL4DQ8QjRwIBw&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fohmy.disney.com%2Fmovies%2F2014%2F08%2F06%2Fpinocchios-cleo-and-figaro-are-the-best%2F&amp;psig=AFQjCNG5S5unS5qzLqKhnT8UhDNiFWG5Uw&amp;ust=1502551609525584" target="_blank" rel="noopener">feline side-eye and all</a>. Not to mention, if <em>Pinocchio</em> didn&rsquo;t have enough of him for you, he and his fish friend Cleo also starred in a number of <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJ533v8sBs0" target="_blank" rel="noopener">cartoon shorts</a>, and he was even Minnie Mouse&rsquo;s pet cat in some of them. Beat that, fellow Disney felines! &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Jessica Derschowitz</em></p>
pinterest
29. Figaro (Pinocchio)

With Jiminy Cricket singing about wishing on stars and puppet-boys boasting about having no strings, it could be easy to forget about this cute little Pinocchio cat, but you definitely shouldn’t. Figaro, feline companion to Geppetto, isn’t anthropomorphized like your Flounders and Thumpers, but that’s what makes him so endearing — he’s just a cute cat, doing his cat thing, feline side-eye and all. Not to mention, if Pinocchio didn’t have enough of him for you, he and his fish friend Cleo also starred in a number of cartoon shorts, and he was even Minnie Mouse’s pet cat in some of them. Beat that, fellow Disney felines! — Jessica Derschowitz

Everett Collection
<p>Yes, great, let&rsquo;s all laugh at the idiot rooster, but the real star of <em>Moana</em> ought to have been little pig Pua, who stole the show in his brief scenes as Moana&rsquo;s cute island pal and deserved far more screen time in the ocean-hopping adventure. Pua provided Moana with companionship his entire life, only to be left behind when her real journey began, yet in that interim, he somehow managed to miraculously avoid being eaten on a famine-stricken island that <em>absolutely</em> eats pork. It&rsquo;s a marvel at all that Pua was even there waiting for Moana to return, suggesting that this little piggy fended all for himself while Moana was off singing with The Rock. Where are&nbsp;<em>those</em>&nbsp;deleted scenes!? &ndash; <em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
28. Pua (Moana)

Yes, great, let’s all laugh at the idiot rooster, but the real star of Moana ought to have been little pig Pua, who stole the show in his brief scenes as Moana’s cute island pal and deserved far more screen time in the ocean-hopping adventure. Pua provided Moana with companionship his entire life, only to be left behind when her real journey began, yet in that interim, he somehow managed to miraculously avoid being eaten on a famine-stricken island that absolutely eats pork. It’s a marvel at all that Pua was even there waiting for Moana to return, suggesting that this little piggy fended all for himself while Moana was off singing with The Rock. Where are those deleted scenes!? – Marc Snetiker

Everett Collection
<p>Some of the Disney princes kind of run together (is there actually any difference between Snow White&#8217;s and Cinderella&rsquo;s Princes Charming, other than the fact that one wears a cape and the other, epaulettes?). Still, Prince Phillip is a true romantic hero, and his trusty steed Samson is the rare equine companion who can match his master&#8217;s sense of adventure and penchant for mischief. While of course it&rsquo;s great that he fearlessly charges through a maze of thorns in pursuit of Phillip&rsquo;s cursedly slumbering true love, Samson really wins our hearts for refusing to take any crap from his master unless first offered payment in carrots. Know your worth, Samson! &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Mary Sollosi</em></p>
pinterest
27. Samson (Sleeping Beauty)

Some of the Disney princes kind of run together (is there actually any difference between Snow White’s and Cinderella’s Princes Charming, other than the fact that one wears a cape and the other, epaulettes?). Still, Prince Phillip is a true romantic hero, and his trusty steed Samson is the rare equine companion who can match his master’s sense of adventure and penchant for mischief. While of course it’s great that he fearlessly charges through a maze of thorns in pursuit of Phillip’s cursedly slumbering true love, Samson really wins our hearts for refusing to take any crap from his master unless first offered payment in carrots. Know your worth, Samson! — Mary Sollosi

Everett Collection
<p>It was the dogs&rsquo; movie, but this cat was the brains of the operation. Sgt. Tibbs, like any long-suffering underling, took it in stride when the scatterbrained sheepdog Colonel forgot his name, interrupted him, and took credit for Tibbs&rsquo; ideas. The tabby even put his fur on the line to stage the puppies&rsquo; rescue &mdash; and he did it all when he&rsquo;d rather be sleeping. Now that&rsquo;s a good soldier. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Kelly Connolly</em></p>
pinterest
26. Sgt. Tibbs (101 Dalmatians)

It was the dogs’ movie, but this cat was the brains of the operation. Sgt. Tibbs, like any long-suffering underling, took it in stride when the scatterbrained sheepdog Colonel forgot his name, interrupted him, and took credit for Tibbs’ ideas. The tabby even put his fur on the line to stage the puppies’ rescue — and he did it all when he’d rather be sleeping. Now that’s a good soldier. — Kelly Connolly

Everett Collection
<p>It&rsquo;s easy to be overlooked when you literally blend into the background, but Rapunzel&rsquo;s pet chameleon, Pascal, is a colorful crowd-pleaser from his first hide-and-seek scene onwards. Despite being a creature of few (read: zero) words, he&rsquo;s always there to (try and) explain the situation to the unseeing humans with those expressive eyes and a whole lot of pointing. And did we mention he&rsquo;s super loyal, protective, and totally adorable? Come away from the camouflage, Pascal; it&rsquo;s your time to stand out. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Ruth Kinane</em></p>
pinterest
25. Pascal (Tangled)

It’s easy to be overlooked when you literally blend into the background, but Rapunzel’s pet chameleon, Pascal, is a colorful crowd-pleaser from his first hide-and-seek scene onwards. Despite being a creature of few (read: zero) words, he’s always there to (try and) explain the situation to the unseeing humans with those expressive eyes and a whole lot of pointing. And did we mention he’s super loyal, protective, and totally adorable? Come away from the camouflage, Pascal; it’s your time to stand out. — Ruth Kinane

Everett Collection
<p><em>Treasure Planet</em> itself is underrated in the Disney canon, probably because it came out towards the tail-end of the Renaissance and is suffused by embarrassing mid-2000s pop culture (skateboarding montage, Lifehouse soundtrack). As a result, people tend to ignore its contribution to the ranks of cute Disney sidekicks. The parrot of <em>Treasure Island</em> is here transformed into a cute little shapeshifting pink blob. Years before the emoji keyboard, Morph could change himself into gigantic eyes or miniature versions of other people. He simultaneously embodies the best traits of all the best pets: Dog, bird, cat, and everything in between. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Christian Holub</em></p>
pinterest
24. Morph (Treasure Planet)

Treasure Planet itself is underrated in the Disney canon, probably because it came out towards the tail-end of the Renaissance and is suffused by embarrassing mid-2000s pop culture (skateboarding montage, Lifehouse soundtrack). As a result, people tend to ignore its contribution to the ranks of cute Disney sidekicks. The parrot of Treasure Island is here transformed into a cute little shapeshifting pink blob. Years before the emoji keyboard, Morph could change himself into gigantic eyes or miniature versions of other people. He simultaneously embodies the best traits of all the best pets: Dog, bird, cat, and everything in between. — Christian Holub

Everett Collection
<p>Lady&rsquo;s neighbor Trusty is a bloodhound who once helped track down criminals, but now he&rsquo;s retired and, tragically, appears to have lost his sense of smell. But when Tramp is hauled off by the dogcatcher, Trusty proves his senses are keen as ever, tracking down the dogcatcher&rsquo;s wagon and getting caught in its wheel as he tries to stop it. Though he suffers a broken leg, Trusty&#8217;s bravery buys Lady enough time to rescue Tramp. It&rsquo;s fitting that, in the end, Lady and Tramp&rsquo;s puppies gather round &#8220;Uncle Trusty&rdquo; to hear stories of his glory days. &mdash; <em>Noelene Clark</em></p>
pinterest
23. Trusty (Lady and the Tramp)

Lady’s neighbor Trusty is a bloodhound who once helped track down criminals, but now he’s retired and, tragically, appears to have lost his sense of smell. But when Tramp is hauled off by the dogcatcher, Trusty proves his senses are keen as ever, tracking down the dogcatcher’s wagon and getting caught in its wheel as he tries to stop it. Though he suffers a broken leg, Trusty’s bravery buys Lady enough time to rescue Tramp. It’s fitting that, in the end, Lady and Tramp’s puppies gather round “Uncle Trusty” to hear stories of his glory days. — Noelene Clark

Everett Collection
<p>Only Jasmine could have a pet as instantly cool as Raja the tiger, who&rsquo;s equal parts <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WM9Nd_Mc7Oc">purring kitty</a> and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfkh6Btcyzk">growling bodyguard</a>. If Genie (and even Abu) hadn&rsquo;t stolen the show, Raja would have gotten the attention he deserved. And maybe we would have recognized Jasmine for what she was, too: The most glamorous cat lady of them all. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Isabella Biedenharn</em></p>
pinterest
22. Raja (Aladdin)

Only Jasmine could have a pet as instantly cool as Raja the tiger, who’s equal parts purring kitty and growling bodyguard. If Genie (and even Abu) hadn’t stolen the show, Raja would have gotten the attention he deserved. And maybe we would have recognized Jasmine for what she was, too: The most glamorous cat lady of them all. — Isabella Biedenharn

Disney
<p>If it weren&rsquo;t for Big Mama, Tod never would&rsquo;ve found Widow Tweed, which translates to&#8230;he never would&rsquo;ve found A HOME! It was Big Mama who discovered a lost little fox in the woods and helped him find safety, and it was Big Mama who tried to prepare Tod for the realities of life: Sometimes people change, and sometimes, your best friends decide they want to hunt you. That woman knew things (<em>and</em> she was a huge fan of education). To top it all off, she doled out her wisdom with a song and a comforting hug. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
21. Big Mama (The Fox and the Hound)

If it weren’t for Big Mama, Tod never would’ve found Widow Tweed, which translates to…he never would’ve found A HOME! It was Big Mama who discovered a lost little fox in the woods and helped him find safety, and it was Big Mama who tried to prepare Tod for the realities of life: Sometimes people change, and sometimes, your best friends decide they want to hunt you. That woman knew things (and she was a huge fan of education). To top it all off, she doled out her wisdom with a song and a comforting hug. — Samantha Highfill

Everett Collection
<p>How have chubby raccoon Meeko and English bulldog Percy been overlooked all these years? Were we too busy trying to figure out what conditioner Pocahontas and John Smith use? Honestly, these lovable troublemakers could have starred in their own version of <i>Homeward Bound. </i>The <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IW6sZlfVg64">bubble bath scene</a> alone should be right up there with Lady and the Tramp&rsquo;s joint spaghetti slurp. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Isabella Biedenharn</em></p>
pinterest
20 and 19. Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas)

How have chubby raccoon Meeko and English bulldog Percy been overlooked all these years? Were we too busy trying to figure out what conditioner Pocahontas and John Smith use? Honestly, these lovable troublemakers could have starred in their own version of Homeward Bound. The bubble bath scene alone should be right up there with Lady and the Tramp’s joint spaghetti slurp. — Isabella Biedenharn

Disney
<p>Look, if you want to make the poor decision to leave your children with a dog babysitter, that&rsquo;s on you. But don&rsquo;t blame the dog for performing her position with poise and grace <em>or</em> for earning the love of her charges. Nana&#8217;s popularity with the Darling children offends Mr. Darling to such an insane degree that he remands Nana to her doghouse rather than leave her to properly protect his children, and it&rsquo;s because of this adult&#8217;s act of sad hubris that Peter Pan kidnaps Wendy and her brothers in the first place. Nana was nothing but brilliant throughout the entirety of <em>Peter Pan</em>&#8216;s opening sequence, and frankly, the Darlings couldn&rsquo;t have placed their irresponsible decision in the hands of a more responsible dog. &ndash; <em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
18. Nana (Peter Pan)

Look, if you want to make the poor decision to leave your children with a dog babysitter, that’s on you. But don’t blame the dog for performing her position with poise and grace or for earning the love of her charges. Nana’s popularity with the Darling children offends Mr. Darling to such an insane degree that he remands Nana to her doghouse rather than leave her to properly protect his children, and it’s because of this adult’s act of sad hubris that Peter Pan kidnaps Wendy and her brothers in the first place. Nana was nothing but brilliant throughout the entirety of Peter Pan‘s opening sequence, and frankly, the Darlings couldn’t have placed their irresponsible decision in the hands of a more responsible dog. – Marc Snetiker

Everett Collection
<p>If you don&rsquo;t know what a dinglehopper is, shame on you for undervaluing the brilliant wordsmith that is Scuttle (voiced by the late comedian Buddy Hackett). As Ariel&rsquo;s closest ally out of the water, the disheveled yet innovative (code word: eccentric) seagull imparts his human-related knowledge unto our redheaded heroine &amp; company. If you take nothing else from Scuttle&rsquo;s poignant lessons, remember the real purpose of a dinglehopper (okay, fine, it&rsquo;s a fork) isn&rsquo;t for eating, but for straightening hair in a fashion suspiciously akin to twirling spaghetti. &ndash; <em>Jami Ganz</em></p>
pinterest
17. Scuttle (The Little Mermaid)

If you don’t know what a dinglehopper is, shame on you for undervaluing the brilliant wordsmith that is Scuttle (voiced by the late comedian Buddy Hackett). As Ariel’s closest ally out of the water, the disheveled yet innovative (code word: eccentric) seagull imparts his human-related knowledge unto our redheaded heroine & company. If you take nothing else from Scuttle’s poignant lessons, remember the real purpose of a dinglehopper (okay, fine, it’s a fork) isn’t for eating, but for straightening hair in a fashion suspiciously akin to twirling spaghetti. – Jami Ganz

Everett Collection
<p>Just like the heartwarming film he&rsquo;s in, Tantor often flies under the radar when it comes to Disney&rsquo;s most beloved. A hypochondriac though he is, the red elephant, voiced by <em>Seinfeld</em>&rsquo;s Wayne Knight (&ldquo;<em>Hello</em>, Newman&rdquo;), is as loyal as they come. Even when Tarzan chooses to leave the confines of the jungle to live amongst his fellow man, Tantor refuses to let his friend fend for himself &mdash; and finds a triumphant use for the term &ldquo;emotional constipation&rdquo; in the process. &ndash; <em>Jami Ganz</em></p>
pinterest
16. Tantor (Tarzan)

Just like the heartwarming film he’s in, Tantor often flies under the radar when it comes to Disney’s most beloved. A hypochondriac though he is, the red elephant, voiced by Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight (“Hello, Newman”), is as loyal as they come. Even when Tarzan chooses to leave the confines of the jungle to live amongst his fellow man, Tantor refuses to let his friend fend for himself — and finds a triumphant use for the term “emotional constipation” in the process. – Jami Ganz

Everett Collection
<p>Bianca and Bernard may never have been able to rescue little orphan Penny if not for Orville, the captain of Albatross Air Service, who shuttles the mice to Devil&rsquo;s Bayou in a sardine tin strapped to his back. His courage is only matched by that of his brother, Wilbur, hilariously voiced by John Candy in the sequel&nbsp;<em>The Rescuers Down Under</em>. Wilbur braves a blizzard to help the Rescuers track down a kidnapped boy in Australia &mdash; and he does a mean boogie to Joe Bennett and the Sparkletones&rsquo;s &#8220;Black Slacks.&rdquo; &ndash; <em>Noelene Clark</em></p>
pinterest
15 and 14. Wilbur and Orville (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under)

Bianca and Bernard may never have been able to rescue little orphan Penny if not for Orville, the captain of Albatross Air Service, who shuttles the mice to Devil’s Bayou in a sardine tin strapped to his back. His courage is only matched by that of his brother, Wilbur, hilariously voiced by John Candy in the sequel The Rescuers Down Under. Wilbur braves a blizzard to help the Rescuers track down a kidnapped boy in Australia — and he does a mean boogie to Joe Bennett and the Sparkletones’s “Black Slacks.” – Noelene Clark

Everett Collection
<p>This shouldn&rsquo;t come as a surprise, but Disney&rsquo;s underappreciated &#8217;90s movie features some of the company&rsquo;s most oft-ignored sidekicks: The Gargoyles. Every hero needs a solid support system, and Victor, Hugo, and Laverne are Quasimodo&rsquo;s. They helped raise him when Judge Claude Frollo locked him in the tower, which helped keep Frollo&rsquo;s terrible influence to a minimum, and eventually became suppliers of pep talks when necessary (see the fun song &ldquo;A Guy Like You&rdquo;). If it weren&rsquo;t for them, Quasimodo probably wouldn&rsquo;t have broken from his chains in the final act and saved the day. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Chancellor Agard</em></p>
pinterest
13, 12, and 11. Victor, Hugo, and Laverne (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Disney’s underappreciated ’90s movie features some of the company’s most oft-ignored sidekicks: The Gargoyles. Every hero needs a solid support system, and Victor, Hugo, and Laverne are Quasimodo’s. They helped raise him when Judge Claude Frollo locked him in the tower, which helped keep Frollo’s terrible influence to a minimum, and eventually became suppliers of pep talks when necessary (see the fun song “A Guy Like You”). If it weren’t for them, Quasimodo probably wouldn’t have broken from his chains in the final act and saved the day. — Chancellor Agard

Disney
<p>Even at a sprightly 75 years old, Disney&#8217;s birds-and-bees-and-skunk classic shines especially brightly whenever this provocative forest philosopher takes the screen. Friend Owl offers a certain performative grandeur during his speeches and lectures, dropping in iconic turns of phrase (&#8220;Twitterpated!&#8221;) and unchallenged wisdom to the young lovers of the woods. History has largely ignored the sassy, grumpy royal advisor who paved the way for characters like Sebastian and Zazu, but hey, Friend Owl would never hold that against us. His name is literally Friend Owl.&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;<em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
10. Friend Owl (Bambi)

Even at a sprightly 75 years old, Disney’s birds-and-bees-and-skunk classic shines especially brightly whenever this provocative forest philosopher takes the screen. Friend Owl offers a certain performative grandeur during his speeches and lectures, dropping in iconic turns of phrase (“Twitterpated!”) and unchallenged wisdom to the young lovers of the woods. History has largely ignored the sassy, grumpy royal advisor who paved the way for characters like Sebastian and Zazu, but hey, Friend Owl would never hold that against us. His name is literally Friend Owl. — Marc Snetiker

Everett Collection
<p>Flustered, admonishing, downright irritated&mdash;not the qualities one would normally expect from a Disney sidekick, but that&rsquo;s exactly what you get with Archimedes, Merlin&rsquo;s rather academic owl associate. Although he can be snobby and sensitive, Archimedes does have the best of intentions and takes up his own guidance and education of young Wart with zest and vigor. And what a hoot he is when he laughs! &ndash; <em>Dan Heching</em></p>
pinterest
5. Archimedes (The Sword in the Stone)

Flustered, admonishing, downright irritated—not the qualities one would normally expect from a Disney sidekick, but that’s exactly what you get with Archimedes, Merlin’s rather academic owl associate. Although he can be snobby and sensitive, Archimedes does have the best of intentions and takes up his own guidance and education of young Wart with zest and vigor. And what a hoot he is when he laughs! – Dan Heching

Everett Collection
<p>Let&rsquo;s be real: Zazu was the perfect sidekick. He was well-organized, well-informed, incredibly loyal, <em>and</em> British (a must for any secondar). His ability to fly helped him quickly spread word from one animal clique to another&mdash;not to mention babysit when needed&mdash;and he preferred to sing the morning report, which is to say he made even the most tedious of tasks fun. He was helpful with a dash of sass&#8230;and it never hurts to have a sidekick that can fit in small spaces. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Samantha Highfill</em></p>
pinterest
8. Zazu (The Lion King)

Let’s be real: Zazu was the perfect sidekick. He was well-organized, well-informed, incredibly loyal, and British (a must for any secondar). His ability to fly helped him quickly spread word from one animal clique to another—not to mention babysit when needed—and he preferred to sing the morning report, which is to say he made even the most tedious of tasks fun. He was helpful with a dash of sass…and it never hurts to have a sidekick that can fit in small spaces. — Samantha Highfill

Everett Collection
<p>Maid Marian&rsquo;s lady-in-waiting Lady Kluck is, at first glance, just a sweet little old lady chicken who has play swordfights with poor children and offers Marian good-natured encouragements like &ldquo;Someday soon, your uncle King Richard will have an outlaw for an in-law!&rdquo; But when tensions boil over after Robin Hood taunts Prince John at his own <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fDsKgdr1hI">archery tournament</a>, Kluck joins in the fight with gusto. &ldquo;Run for it, lassie! This is no place for a lady!&rdquo; she yells at Marian while jabbing one of Prince John&rsquo;s evil rhino goons in the butt with a golden arrow, as if she&rsquo;s been waiting for the chance to let loose like this for ages. Little John who? &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Mary Sollosi</em></p>
pinterest
7. Lady Kluck (Robin Hood)

Maid Marian’s lady-in-waiting Lady Kluck is, at first glance, just a sweet little old lady chicken who has play swordfights with poor children and offers Marian good-natured encouragements like “Someday soon, your uncle King Richard will have an outlaw for an in-law!” But when tensions boil over after Robin Hood taunts Prince John at his own archery tournament, Kluck joins in the fight with gusto. “Run for it, lassie! This is no place for a lady!” she yells at Marian while jabbing one of Prince John’s evil rhino goons in the butt with a golden arrow, as if she’s been waiting for the chance to let loose like this for ages. Little John who? — Mary Sollosi

Disney
<p>Sweet Toby! While gentle Dr. Dawson is the Watson to Basil of Baker Street&rsquo;s Holmes, nobody assists the brilliant rodent detective quite as well as his faithful Bassett Hound. He tracks, chases, and intimidates Basil&rsquo;s enemies better than anybody, and even his mistrust of Dawson, though misplaced, speaks to his extreme loyalty. Toby&rsquo;s most winning quality, however, has to be his great sensitivity towards little Olivia Flaversham, whom Basil consistently disregards. In making up for his master&rsquo;s rudeness, and even wordlessly putting Basil in his place for it, Toby really is a mouse&rsquo;s best friend. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Mary Sollosi</em></p>
pinterest
6. Toby (The Great Mouse Detective)

Sweet Toby! While gentle Dr. Dawson is the Watson to Basil of Baker Street’s Holmes, nobody assists the brilliant rodent detective quite as well as his faithful Bassett Hound. He tracks, chases, and intimidates Basil’s enemies better than anybody, and even his mistrust of Dawson, though misplaced, speaks to his extreme loyalty. Toby’s most winning quality, however, has to be his great sensitivity towards little Olivia Flaversham, whom Basil consistently disregards. In making up for his master’s rudeness, and even wordlessly putting Basil in his place for it, Toby really is a mouse’s best friend. — Mary Sollosi

Everett Collection
<p>Who else survived a war, helped defeat the Huns, and saved China? Mulan&rsquo;s cricket friend. This cheery little purple guy entered Mulan&rsquo;s story as a gift from her grandmother but ended the film having proven himself far more than just a token of luck. Cri-Kee was loyal, daring, and displayed a knack for comic timing that could rival absolutely any of Mushu&rsquo;s showier, spicier moments. You know that legend about cockroaches being able to survive anything? It started with Cri-Kee. Probably. &ndash; <em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
5. Cri-Kee (Mulan)

Who else survived a war, helped defeat the Huns, and saved China? Mulan’s cricket friend. This cheery little purple guy entered Mulan’s story as a gift from her grandmother but ended the film having proven himself far more than just a token of luck. Cri-Kee was loyal, daring, and displayed a knack for comic timing that could rival absolutely any of Mushu’s showier, spicier moments. You know that legend about cockroaches being able to survive anything? It started with Cri-Kee. Probably. – Marc Snetiker

Everett Collection
<p>You know who&rsquo;s down to fight? The wardrobe. You know who jumps off a castle staircase to crush a villager? The wardrobe. You know who has a tender heart, a hospitable intuition, and a surprisingly good hairstyle for a wardrobe? The wardrobe. While the rest of the world has cheered the likes of Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, and even the dog-ottoman thing, Madame de la Grande Bouche is the only primary furniture character who has feng shui-ed her way into animation history despite barely ever getting mentioned alongside her more prominent castmates. It wasn&rsquo;t until the live-action film (starring actual living legend Audra McDonald) that people even realized how key of a player she is, and no, that was not a joke about her romance with a piano. &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
4. Madame de la Grande Bouche (Beauty and the Beast)

You know who’s down to fight? The wardrobe. You know who jumps off a castle staircase to crush a villager? The wardrobe. You know who has a tender heart, a hospitable intuition, and a surprisingly good hairstyle for a wardrobe? The wardrobe. While the rest of the world has cheered the likes of Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, and even the dog-ottoman thing, Madame de la Grande Bouche is the only primary furniture character who has feng shui-ed her way into animation history despite barely ever getting mentioned alongside her more prominent castmates. It wasn’t until the live-action film (starring actual living legend Audra McDonald) that people even realized how key of a player she is, and no, that was not a joke about her romance with a piano. — Marc Snetiker

Disney
<p>First of all, <em>The Princess and the Frog</em> &mdash; one of Disney&rsquo;s most original animated fairy tales and the studio&rsquo;s first with a black princess &mdash; is grossly underappreciated in and of itself. Second of all, in the context of this list, it is completely outrageous that Ray the lovestruck Cajun firefly isn&rsquo;t at an Olaf-the-snowman level of beloved. Between delivering nuggets of bayou wisdom, making silly jokes about his light-up rear end, and performing <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFqLmIP6RA4">one of the sweetest love ballads</a> in the entire Disney canon, Ray is consistently as delightful as he is distinct. And what could be more perfectly heartbreaking than a firefly who&rsquo;s in love with a star? &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Mary Sollosi</em></p>
pinterest
3. Ray (The Princess and the Frog)

First of all, The Princess and the Frog — one of Disney’s most original animated fairy tales and the studio’s first with a black princess — is grossly underappreciated in and of itself. Second of all, in the context of this list, it is completely outrageous that Ray the lovestruck Cajun firefly isn’t at an Olaf-the-snowman level of beloved. Between delivering nuggets of bayou wisdom, making silly jokes about his light-up rear end, and performing one of the sweetest love ballads in the entire Disney canon, Ray is consistently as delightful as he is distinct. And what could be more perfectly heartbreaking than a firefly who’s in love with a star? — Mary Sollosi

Everett Collection
<p>Would Oliver the cat have picked up any street savoir-faire if it weren&rsquo;t for this savvy mutt? Probably not! Dodger takes Oliver in when he needs shelter and endeavors to bring him home after he goes missing during one of their capers. Sure, he isn&rsquo;t the most supportive friend when Oliver opts to stay with a rich family that hopes to adopt him, but he eventually comes around and the two form a pretty inseparable bond by the end of the movie. What&rsquo;s insane, however, is that Dodger is basically the co-lead of the movie and yet he&rsquo;s overlooked in both the film <i>and</i> the greater Disney pantheon. When&rsquo;s the last time someone you know brought up Dodger and his killer song &ldquo;Why Should I Worry?&rdquo; which still bangs 29 years later? Exactly! Where are Dodger&rsquo;s hot takes and nostalgia pieces? #JusticeForDodger! &mdash;&nbsp;<em>Chancellor Agard</em></p>
pinterest
2. Dodger (Oliver & Company)

Would Oliver the cat have picked up any street savoir-faire if it weren’t for this savvy mutt? Probably not! Dodger takes Oliver in when he needs shelter and endeavors to bring him home after he goes missing during one of their capers. Sure, he isn’t the most supportive friend when Oliver opts to stay with a rich family that hopes to adopt him, but he eventually comes around and the two form a pretty inseparable bond by the end of the movie. What’s insane, however, is that Dodger is basically the co-lead of the movie and yet he’s overlooked in both the film and the greater Disney pantheon. When’s the last time someone you know brought up Dodger and his killer song “Why Should I Worry?” which still bangs 29 years later? Exactly! Where are Dodger’s hot takes and nostalgia pieces? #JusticeForDodger! — Chancellor Agard

Everett Collection
<p>There&rsquo;s simply no reason whatsoever why Pegasus should not be everyone&rsquo;s favorite Disney character, based on several factors that have historically contributed to fans&#8217; preference of several&nbsp;<em>other</em>, perhaps less deserving characters. Aesthetically, baby Pegasus is arguably the cutest thing to emerge from an animator&rsquo;s pencil; standing in elegant counterpoint, adult Pegasus is then as grand and majestic as the city of gods from which he descended. Practically speaking, Pegasus is intelligent and resourceful, sarcastic and strong-minded, with a sharp personality and a quick wit; his role in Hercules&#8217; narrative is not just supporting but paramount to the hero&#8217;s completion of several of his most arduous challenges (good luck beating half of those monsters without Peggy). But perhaps most underappreciated of all, Pegasus is in <em>equally impeccable</em> <em>physical shape as actual Greek god Hercules. </em>Do you even <em>remember</em> that Pegasus was forged from clouds? FROM CLOUDS! And yet, with a potent blend of acting, athleticism, and everything else, Pegasus can trot&mdash;or fly <em>if he so chooses</em>&mdash;away with this entire list. &ndash; <em>Marc Snetiker</em></p>
pinterest
1. Pegasus (Hercules)

There’s simply no reason whatsoever why Pegasus should not be everyone’s favorite Disney character, based on several factors that have historically contributed to fans’ preference of several other, perhaps less deserving characters. Aesthetically, baby Pegasus is arguably the cutest thing to emerge from an animator’s pencil; standing in elegant counterpoint, adult Pegasus is then as grand and majestic as the city of gods from which he descended. Practically speaking, Pegasus is intelligent and resourceful, sarcastic and strong-minded, with a sharp personality and a quick wit; his role in Hercules’ narrative is not just supporting but paramount to the hero’s completion of several of his most arduous challenges (good luck beating half of those monsters without Peggy). But perhaps most underappreciated of all, Pegasus is in equally impeccable physical shape as actual Greek god Hercules. Do you even remember that Pegasus was forged from clouds? FROM CLOUDS! And yet, with a potent blend of acting, athleticism, and everything else, Pegasus can trot—or fly if he so chooses—away with this entire list. – Marc Snetiker

Everett Collection
1 of 25

Advertisement
1 of 25 Everett Collection

29. Figaro (Pinocchio)

With Jiminy Cricket singing about wishing on stars and puppet-boys boasting about having no strings, it could be easy to forget about this cute little Pinocchio cat, but you definitely shouldn’t. Figaro, feline companion to Geppetto, isn’t anthropomorphized like your Flounders and Thumpers, but that’s what makes him so endearing — he’s just a cute cat, doing his cat thing, feline side-eye and all. Not to mention, if Pinocchio didn’t have enough of him for you, he and his fish friend Cleo also starred in a number of cartoon shorts, and he was even Minnie Mouse’s pet cat in some of them. Beat that, fellow Disney felines! — Jessica Derschowitz

Advertisement
2 of 25 Everett Collection

28. Pua (Moana)

Yes, great, let’s all laugh at the idiot rooster, but the real star of Moana ought to have been little pig Pua, who stole the show in his brief scenes as Moana’s cute island pal and deserved far more screen time in the ocean-hopping adventure. Pua provided Moana with companionship his entire life, only to be left behind when her real journey began, yet in that interim, he somehow managed to miraculously avoid being eaten on a famine-stricken island that absolutely eats pork. It’s a marvel at all that Pua was even there waiting for Moana to return, suggesting that this little piggy fended all for himself while Moana was off singing with The Rock. Where are those deleted scenes!? – Marc Snetiker

3 of 25 Everett Collection

27. Samson (Sleeping Beauty)

Some of the Disney princes kind of run together (is there actually any difference between Snow White’s and Cinderella’s Princes Charming, other than the fact that one wears a cape and the other, epaulettes?). Still, Prince Phillip is a true romantic hero, and his trusty steed Samson is the rare equine companion who can match his master’s sense of adventure and penchant for mischief. While of course it’s great that he fearlessly charges through a maze of thorns in pursuit of Phillip’s cursedly slumbering true love, Samson really wins our hearts for refusing to take any crap from his master unless first offered payment in carrots. Know your worth, Samson! — Mary Sollosi

Advertisement
4 of 25 Everett Collection

26. Sgt. Tibbs (101 Dalmatians)

It was the dogs’ movie, but this cat was the brains of the operation. Sgt. Tibbs, like any long-suffering underling, took it in stride when the scatterbrained sheepdog Colonel forgot his name, interrupted him, and took credit for Tibbs’ ideas. The tabby even put his fur on the line to stage the puppies’ rescue — and he did it all when he’d rather be sleeping. Now that’s a good soldier. — Kelly Connolly

Advertisement
5 of 25 Everett Collection

25. Pascal (Tangled)

It’s easy to be overlooked when you literally blend into the background, but Rapunzel’s pet chameleon, Pascal, is a colorful crowd-pleaser from his first hide-and-seek scene onwards. Despite being a creature of few (read: zero) words, he’s always there to (try and) explain the situation to the unseeing humans with those expressive eyes and a whole lot of pointing. And did we mention he’s super loyal, protective, and totally adorable? Come away from the camouflage, Pascal; it’s your time to stand out. — Ruth Kinane

Advertisement
6 of 25 Everett Collection

24. Morph (Treasure Planet)

Treasure Planet itself is underrated in the Disney canon, probably because it came out towards the tail-end of the Renaissance and is suffused by embarrassing mid-2000s pop culture (skateboarding montage, Lifehouse soundtrack). As a result, people tend to ignore its contribution to the ranks of cute Disney sidekicks. The parrot of Treasure Island is here transformed into a cute little shapeshifting pink blob. Years before the emoji keyboard, Morph could change himself into gigantic eyes or miniature versions of other people. He simultaneously embodies the best traits of all the best pets: Dog, bird, cat, and everything in between. — Christian Holub

Advertisement
7 of 25 Everett Collection

23. Trusty (Lady and the Tramp)

Lady’s neighbor Trusty is a bloodhound who once helped track down criminals, but now he’s retired and, tragically, appears to have lost his sense of smell. But when Tramp is hauled off by the dogcatcher, Trusty proves his senses are keen as ever, tracking down the dogcatcher’s wagon and getting caught in its wheel as he tries to stop it. Though he suffers a broken leg, Trusty’s bravery buys Lady enough time to rescue Tramp. It’s fitting that, in the end, Lady and Tramp’s puppies gather round “Uncle Trusty” to hear stories of his glory days. — Noelene Clark

Advertisement
8 of 25 Disney

22. Raja (Aladdin)

Only Jasmine could have a pet as instantly cool as Raja the tiger, who’s equal parts purring kitty and growling bodyguard. If Genie (and even Abu) hadn’t stolen the show, Raja would have gotten the attention he deserved. And maybe we would have recognized Jasmine for what she was, too: The most glamorous cat lady of them all. — Isabella Biedenharn

Advertisement
9 of 25 Everett Collection

21. Big Mama (The Fox and the Hound)

If it weren’t for Big Mama, Tod never would’ve found Widow Tweed, which translates to…he never would’ve found A HOME! It was Big Mama who discovered a lost little fox in the woods and helped him find safety, and it was Big Mama who tried to prepare Tod for the realities of life: Sometimes people change, and sometimes, your best friends decide they want to hunt you. That woman knew things (and she was a huge fan of education). To top it all off, she doled out her wisdom with a song and a comforting hug. — Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
10 of 25 Disney

20 and 19. Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas)

How have chubby raccoon Meeko and English bulldog Percy been overlooked all these years? Were we too busy trying to figure out what conditioner Pocahontas and John Smith use? Honestly, these lovable troublemakers could have starred in their own version of Homeward Bound. The bubble bath scene alone should be right up there with Lady and the Tramp’s joint spaghetti slurp. — Isabella Biedenharn

Advertisement
11 of 25 Everett Collection

18. Nana (Peter Pan)

Look, if you want to make the poor decision to leave your children with a dog babysitter, that’s on you. But don’t blame the dog for performing her position with poise and grace or for earning the love of her charges. Nana’s popularity with the Darling children offends Mr. Darling to such an insane degree that he remands Nana to her doghouse rather than leave her to properly protect his children, and it’s because of this adult’s act of sad hubris that Peter Pan kidnaps Wendy and her brothers in the first place. Nana was nothing but brilliant throughout the entirety of Peter Pan‘s opening sequence, and frankly, the Darlings couldn’t have placed their irresponsible decision in the hands of a more responsible dog. – Marc Snetiker

Advertisement
12 of 25 Everett Collection

17. Scuttle (The Little Mermaid)

If you don’t know what a dinglehopper is, shame on you for undervaluing the brilliant wordsmith that is Scuttle (voiced by the late comedian Buddy Hackett). As Ariel’s closest ally out of the water, the disheveled yet innovative (code word: eccentric) seagull imparts his human-related knowledge unto our redheaded heroine & company. If you take nothing else from Scuttle’s poignant lessons, remember the real purpose of a dinglehopper (okay, fine, it’s a fork) isn’t for eating, but for straightening hair in a fashion suspiciously akin to twirling spaghetti. – Jami Ganz

Advertisement
13 of 25 Everett Collection

16. Tantor (Tarzan)

Just like the heartwarming film he’s in, Tantor often flies under the radar when it comes to Disney’s most beloved. A hypochondriac though he is, the red elephant, voiced by Seinfeld’s Wayne Knight (“Hello, Newman”), is as loyal as they come. Even when Tarzan chooses to leave the confines of the jungle to live amongst his fellow man, Tantor refuses to let his friend fend for himself — and finds a triumphant use for the term “emotional constipation” in the process. – Jami Ganz

Advertisement
14 of 25 Everett Collection

15 and 14. Wilbur and Orville (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under)

Bianca and Bernard may never have been able to rescue little orphan Penny if not for Orville, the captain of Albatross Air Service, who shuttles the mice to Devil’s Bayou in a sardine tin strapped to his back. His courage is only matched by that of his brother, Wilbur, hilariously voiced by John Candy in the sequel The Rescuers Down Under. Wilbur braves a blizzard to help the Rescuers track down a kidnapped boy in Australia — and he does a mean boogie to Joe Bennett and the Sparkletones’s “Black Slacks.” – Noelene Clark

Advertisement
15 of 25 Disney

13, 12, and 11. Victor, Hugo, and Laverne (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Disney’s underappreciated ’90s movie features some of the company’s most oft-ignored sidekicks: The Gargoyles. Every hero needs a solid support system, and Victor, Hugo, and Laverne are Quasimodo’s. They helped raise him when Judge Claude Frollo locked him in the tower, which helped keep Frollo’s terrible influence to a minimum, and eventually became suppliers of pep talks when necessary (see the fun song “A Guy Like You”). If it weren’t for them, Quasimodo probably wouldn’t have broken from his chains in the final act and saved the day. — Chancellor Agard

Advertisement
16 of 25 Everett Collection

10. Friend Owl (Bambi)

Even at a sprightly 75 years old, Disney’s birds-and-bees-and-skunk classic shines especially brightly whenever this provocative forest philosopher takes the screen. Friend Owl offers a certain performative grandeur during his speeches and lectures, dropping in iconic turns of phrase (“Twitterpated!”) and unchallenged wisdom to the young lovers of the woods. History has largely ignored the sassy, grumpy royal advisor who paved the way for characters like Sebastian and Zazu, but hey, Friend Owl would never hold that against us. His name is literally Friend Owl. — Marc Snetiker

Advertisement
17 of 25 Everett Collection

5. Archimedes (The Sword in the Stone)

Flustered, admonishing, downright irritated—not the qualities one would normally expect from a Disney sidekick, but that’s exactly what you get with Archimedes, Merlin’s rather academic owl associate. Although he can be snobby and sensitive, Archimedes does have the best of intentions and takes up his own guidance and education of young Wart with zest and vigor. And what a hoot he is when he laughs! – Dan Heching

Advertisement
18 of 25 Everett Collection

8. Zazu (The Lion King)

Let’s be real: Zazu was the perfect sidekick. He was well-organized, well-informed, incredibly loyal, and British (a must for any secondar). His ability to fly helped him quickly spread word from one animal clique to another—not to mention babysit when needed—and he preferred to sing the morning report, which is to say he made even the most tedious of tasks fun. He was helpful with a dash of sass…and it never hurts to have a sidekick that can fit in small spaces. — Samantha Highfill

Advertisement
19 of 25 Disney

7. Lady Kluck (Robin Hood)

Maid Marian’s lady-in-waiting Lady Kluck is, at first glance, just a sweet little old lady chicken who has play swordfights with poor children and offers Marian good-natured encouragements like “Someday soon, your uncle King Richard will have an outlaw for an in-law!” But when tensions boil over after Robin Hood taunts Prince John at his own archery tournament, Kluck joins in the fight with gusto. “Run for it, lassie! This is no place for a lady!” she yells at Marian while jabbing one of Prince John’s evil rhino goons in the butt with a golden arrow, as if she’s been waiting for the chance to let loose like this for ages. Little John who? — Mary Sollosi

Advertisement
20 of 25 Everett Collection

6. Toby (The Great Mouse Detective)

Sweet Toby! While gentle Dr. Dawson is the Watson to Basil of Baker Street’s Holmes, nobody assists the brilliant rodent detective quite as well as his faithful Bassett Hound. He tracks, chases, and intimidates Basil’s enemies better than anybody, and even his mistrust of Dawson, though misplaced, speaks to his extreme loyalty. Toby’s most winning quality, however, has to be his great sensitivity towards little Olivia Flaversham, whom Basil consistently disregards. In making up for his master’s rudeness, and even wordlessly putting Basil in his place for it, Toby really is a mouse’s best friend. — Mary Sollosi

Advertisement
21 of 25 Everett Collection

5. Cri-Kee (Mulan)

Who else survived a war, helped defeat the Huns, and saved China? Mulan’s cricket friend. This cheery little purple guy entered Mulan’s story as a gift from her grandmother but ended the film having proven himself far more than just a token of luck. Cri-Kee was loyal, daring, and displayed a knack for comic timing that could rival absolutely any of Mushu’s showier, spicier moments. You know that legend about cockroaches being able to survive anything? It started with Cri-Kee. Probably. – Marc Snetiker

Advertisement
22 of 25 Disney

4. Madame de la Grande Bouche (Beauty and the Beast)

You know who’s down to fight? The wardrobe. You know who jumps off a castle staircase to crush a villager? The wardrobe. You know who has a tender heart, a hospitable intuition, and a surprisingly good hairstyle for a wardrobe? The wardrobe. While the rest of the world has cheered the likes of Lumiere, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts, Chip, and even the dog-ottoman thing, Madame de la Grande Bouche is the only primary furniture character who has feng shui-ed her way into animation history despite barely ever getting mentioned alongside her more prominent castmates. It wasn’t until the live-action film (starring actual living legend Audra McDonald) that people even realized how key of a player she is, and no, that was not a joke about her romance with a piano. — Marc Snetiker

Advertisement
23 of 25 Everett Collection

3. Ray (The Princess and the Frog)

First of all, The Princess and the Frog — one of Disney’s most original animated fairy tales and the studio’s first with a black princess — is grossly underappreciated in and of itself. Second of all, in the context of this list, it is completely outrageous that Ray the lovestruck Cajun firefly isn’t at an Olaf-the-snowman level of beloved. Between delivering nuggets of bayou wisdom, making silly jokes about his light-up rear end, and performing one of the sweetest love ballads in the entire Disney canon, Ray is consistently as delightful as he is distinct. And what could be more perfectly heartbreaking than a firefly who’s in love with a star? — Mary Sollosi

Advertisement
24 of 25 Everett Collection

2. Dodger (Oliver & Company)

Would Oliver the cat have picked up any street savoir-faire if it weren’t for this savvy mutt? Probably not! Dodger takes Oliver in when he needs shelter and endeavors to bring him home after he goes missing during one of their capers. Sure, he isn’t the most supportive friend when Oliver opts to stay with a rich family that hopes to adopt him, but he eventually comes around and the two form a pretty inseparable bond by the end of the movie. What’s insane, however, is that Dodger is basically the co-lead of the movie and yet he’s overlooked in both the film and the greater Disney pantheon. When’s the last time someone you know brought up Dodger and his killer song “Why Should I Worry?” which still bangs 29 years later? Exactly! Where are Dodger’s hot takes and nostalgia pieces? #JusticeForDodger! — Chancellor Agard

Advertisement
25 of 25 Everett Collection

1. Pegasus (Hercules)

There’s simply no reason whatsoever why Pegasus should not be everyone’s favorite Disney character, based on several factors that have historically contributed to fans’ preference of several other, perhaps less deserving characters. Aesthetically, baby Pegasus is arguably the cutest thing to emerge from an animator’s pencil; standing in elegant counterpoint, adult Pegasus is then as grand and majestic as the city of gods from which he descended. Practically speaking, Pegasus is intelligent and resourceful, sarcastic and strong-minded, with a sharp personality and a quick wit; his role in Hercules’ narrative is not just supporting but paramount to the hero’s completion of several of his most arduous challenges (good luck beating half of those monsters without Peggy). But perhaps most underappreciated of all, Pegasus is in equally impeccable physical shape as actual Greek god Hercules. Do you even remember that Pegasus was forged from clouds? FROM CLOUDS! And yet, with a potent blend of acting, athleticism, and everything else, Pegasus can trot—or fly if he so chooses—away with this entire list. – Marc Snetiker

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now