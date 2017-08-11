The 29 most underappreciated Disney sidekicks

Yes, great, let’s all laugh at the idiot rooster, but the real star of Moana ought to have been little pig Pua, who stole the show in his brief scenes as Moana’s cute island pal and deserved far more screen time in the ocean-hopping adventure. Pua provided Moana with companionship his entire life, only to be left behind when her real journey began, yet in that interim, he somehow managed to miraculously avoid being eaten on a famine-stricken island that absolutely eats pork. It’s a marvel at all that Pua was even there waiting for Moana to return, suggesting that this little piggy fended all for himself while Moana was off singing with The Rock. Where are those deleted scenes!? – Marc Snetiker