The 29 most underappreciated Disney sidekicks

29. Figaro (Pinocchio)
Everett Collection
28. Pua (Moana)
Everett Collection
27. Samson (Sleeping Beauty)
Everett Collection
26. Sgt. Tibbs (101 Dalmatians)
Everett Collection
25. Pascal (Tangled)
Everett Collection
24. Morph (Treasure Planet)
Everett Collection
23. Trusty (Lady and the Tramp)
Everett Collection
22. Raja (Aladdin)
Disney
21. Big Mama (The Fox and the Hound)
Everett Collection
20 and 19. Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas)
Disney
18. Nana (Peter Pan)
Everett Collection
17. Scuttle (The Little Mermaid)
Everett Collection
16. Tantor (Tarzan)
Everett Collection
15 and 14. Wilbur and Orville (The Rescuers/The Rescuers Down Under)
Everett Collection
13, 12, and 11. Victor, Hugo, and Laverne (The Hunchback of Notre Dame)
Disney
10. Friend Owl (Bambi)
Everett Collection
5. Archimedes (The Sword in the Stone)
Everett Collection
8. Zazu (The Lion King)
Everett Collection
7. Lady Kluck (Robin Hood)
Disney
6. Toby (The Great Mouse Detective)
Everett Collection
5. Cri-Kee (Mulan)
Everett Collection
4. Madame de la Grande Bouche (Beauty and the Beast)
Disney
3. Ray (The Princess and the Frog)
Everett Collection
2. Dodger (Oliver & Company)
Everett Collection
1. Pegasus (Hercules)
Everett Collection
1 of 25
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement