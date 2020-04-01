This is how we all win: Netflix reveals Uncut Gems will start streaming in May

Uncut Gems type Movie genre Drama

Uncut Gems is coming to Netflix, and I disagree with anyone who isn't excited.

Adam Sandler's dark indie darling is heading to the home of his very different collection of films, with the streamer revealing that Uncut Gems will be available beginning May 25.

In the film from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, the Sandman stars as Howard Ratner, a gambling addict who is struggling to keep his business, marriage, and life afloat. And just as the biggest deal of his life is on the horizon, NBA superstar Kevin Garnett (playing himself) walks into Howard's diamond shop, setting off an unrelenting and anxious-filled few days for him — and viewers.

“I grew to love the man,” Sandler said during EW's Around the Table special with the Uncut Gems team, which can be viewed above. “I loved being Howard so much that when we wrapped the movie I was devastated. I wanted to stay Howard.” He added: “Listen, I don’t think I could fit the costume right now, I’ve probably put 15 to 20 pounds on since we wrapped, but, if I could get the costume back on, I’d probably be happier.”

Until Gems is available on Netflix, get your Sandman fix with his acceptance speech from February's Independent Spirit Awards, which served as the true highlight of awards season.

