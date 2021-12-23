Tom Holland swings from pirate ships, makes fun of Mark Wahlberg's mustache in Uncharted trailer

Get ready to feel some serious Spider-Man vibes from the new Uncharted trailer.

Tom Holland is currently swinging across movie screens as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's already lined up his next adventure in the live-action movie adaptation of the popular video game franchise Uncharted, in which he stars as treasure-seeking hero Nathan Drake. The new trailer features him jumping around airborne pirate ships precariously dangling from helicopters on a high-speed chase. While he may not have webs at his disposal here, he's doing fine without them. That Spider-Man training certainly doesn't hurt!

UNCHARTED Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' | Credit: Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures

Uncharted, which has been in the making for over a decade now, centers on a young Nathan, who, in the games, believes himself to be a descendant of famed English explorer Sir Francis Drake. He's a street smart, smooth-talking tomb raider who is brought under the wing of Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) as they search for "the greatest treasure never found," a.k.a. a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

What starts as a simple heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the treasure's rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother, Sam... but only if they can learn to work together to survive.

The new trailer delivers some insight into how closely the movie will follow fan-favorite moments from the games, like Nathan climbing up cargo crates to get back onto a plane, the sequence on the pirate ship, and of course, Sully's iconic mustache — which Nathan can't help but make fun of in the final scene.

Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer and also starring Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle, is set to open in theaters Feb. 18. Watch the new trailer below:

