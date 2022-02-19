It seems we haven't seen the last of Nate and Sully.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the end of Uncharted.

Does Uncharted have any post-credits scenes? The quick answer is yes, and if you've been paying attention to all the trailers released over the past few months, you've already seen pieces of one of them.

The true post-credits scene, coming at the very end of the video game adaptation after all the credits roll, shows Tom Holland's Nathan Drake sitting across from an eye-patched man named Gage, played by Game of Thrones veteran and upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Pilou Asbæk. Gage isn't a recognizable character from the video games — but his employer is.

UNCHARTED Tom Holland and Pilou Asbæk in the 'Uncharted' post-credits scene | Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Gage works for a man named Roman, presumably a reference to Gabriel Roman, the primary antagonist of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, the very first Uncharted game, released in 2007. If the Uncharted movie was meant to tell a story about treasure-seeking adventurer Nate and his mentor Sully (Mark Wahlberg) before they become the characters that players know in the games, then it looks like this post-credits scene is setting up a potential sequel to tackle the events of Drake's Fortune. Everything seems to line up.

In the scene, Holland's Nate trades his signature Francis Drake ring for a "Nazi map" in Gage's possession. But Gage double-crosses him and is about to take everything when Wahlberg's Sully busts in to save his comrade. Sully is now also sporting a mustache as a nod to Sully's stache in the games.

The story of Drake's Fortune saw Nate and Sully on the hunt for El Dorado, the mythic lost city of gold. One clue that helps them on the way is a map in the possession of some dead Nazis.

"It was really important for me that audiences know that the movie prior to the credits wasn't the end of the Nate and Sully story, and that they would carry on their friendship — their partnership — on further adventures," director Ruben Fleischer tells EW. "It was really exciting for me to get to shoot that scene and let audiences know that this, hopefully, wouldn't be the last of them hearing of these two and that they'd be off in search of other treasures someplace else down the road."

This scene, in particular, was also meant to fulfill certain hopes for fans of the games.

"The mustache was a real nod to the fans who have certain expectations of what Victor Sullivan looks like," Fleischer says. "We wanted to make sure they knew that those expectations would be honored."

UNCHARTED Mark Wahlberg's Sully rocks the character's signature stache in 'Uncharted.' | Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

There's also a mid-credits scene in Uncharted before this sequence — one that circles back to the beginning of the film, when we see Nate as a boy alongside his older brother Sam.

It's believed that Sam died while partnering with Sully to find Ferdinand Magellan's lost treasures before Nate joined up with the grifter, but the mid-credits scene reveals he's very much alive. He's shadowed, so we don't see the actor playing the older version of Sam, but he's wallowing in a prison cell, writing postcards to Nate.

Sam didn't reappear in the Uncharted games until much later in the series with 2016's Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, in which Sam reunited with his brother after being presumed dead and they searched for the treasure of pirate Henry Avery.

Sony Pictures hasn't announced a sequel to Uncharted, but promising box office sales indicate fans could get a follow-up. Despite poor reviews from critics, Uncharted is reportedly on track to land a domestic opening weekend gross in the $45-$50 million range. On top of that, the flick is the first film released through PlayStation Production, which is Sony's new banner dedicated to adapting PlayStation gaming titles for movies and television. The desire to make more of these adaptations is there.

Holland discussed a potential Uncharted sequel with EW in a separate interview. Over the 14 years of development it took to make this movie a reality, several filmmakers and even more screenwriters crafted treatments for a potential flick. The actor said they might return to some of those concepts — specifically one developed by director Shawn Levy and writer Joe Carnahan when they were at one point attached to the project.

"It was an interesting story," Holland said of that version. "It was a great pitch, something that I'm sure, should this movie be successful and we are lucky enough to make a second one, we would revisit. It was a different treasure based off another game."

Here's hoping it doesn't take another 14 years for us to see it.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.