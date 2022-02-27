Uncharted finds treasure for second weekend in the row at quiet box office

Tom Holland continues to find treasure at domestic box offices: Uncharted remains the No. 1 movie in North America for the second weekend in a row.

The action adventure film brought in a treasure trove of $23.2 million by Sunday, bringing the gross total to $83.3 million overall, per Comscore. Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas also star in the film adapted from Naughty Dog and Sony's award-winning video games.

Director Ruben Fleischer told EW he was "completely blown away" by the script while discussing the making of the film: "I don't think I'm speaking out of turn when I say that it was a fast-moving train I was hopping aboard, but I was so stoked," he said, while Holland added, "It was stressful. We were all guns blazing."

Uncharted Tom Holland in 'Uncharted' | Credit: Clay Enos/Columbia Pictures

Meanwhile, Channing Tatum's Dog and Spider-Man: No Way Home remained in second and third place for the second weekend in a row, bringing in an additional $10.1 million and $5.7 million by Sunday, respectively. Kenneth Branagh's whodunnit mystery Death on the Nile and Jeff Tremaine's slapstick comedy Jackass Forever rounded out the top five with an additional $4.5 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

Holland has ruled the domestic box office since mid-December, indeed, but expect his reign to be toppled by fellow Brit Robert Pattinson once The Batman releases in theaters on March 4. Whether the newest Caped Crusader could surpass Spider-Man's record-breaking pandemic record across the globe, however, remains to be seen. (No Way Home surpassed Titanic's initial $1.84 billion run with a global box office total of $1.85 billion as of Sunday.)

For Pattinson and star Zoë Kravitz's EW digital cover for the film, The Batman director Matt Reeves addressed what made his noir-inspired iteration different from a sea of various other Batman films.

"I felt that it was important to examine this idea of him being an emblem of vengeance. Is that really the right approach to all of this?" Reeves said. "[I wanted] to have the movie take you on a journey where you start having one point of view about what he's doing and then have that challenged in such a way so that you knew by the end, he would have an awakening and he himself would have some change that he'd have to undergo."