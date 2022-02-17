Uncharted territory: Inside the 14-year mission to break a video game movie curse

It's difficult for Wahlberg to remember the specifics of what happened all those years ago, but he says Russell's vision was "more of a heist movie." The dream was for Robert De Niro to play Sully, Nate's older, mustachioed mentor, and Joe Pesci to play a member of Sully's crew. Neither star was formally attached at the time, but the concept envisioned these two characters recruiting Wahlberg's Nate for elaborate jobs. Executives at Sony "didn't see eye to eye with David's vision," Wahlberg tells EW. "They came to me and said, 'We want to go down a different path,' which I said, 'Fine. I'm willing to continue on this journey.' Even though it was based on a video game, it was so cinematic, and it was story-driven, and it just made for an obvious great adaptation, if executed properly."