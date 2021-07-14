That unauthorized Celine Dion biopic got a standing ovation at Cannes

Remember Aline? The French film, whose trailer hit the internet last month, is a pretty faithful recreation of Celine Dion's life story, even down to the use of her hit songs; it just doesn't have the name or (seemingly) Dion's participation at all. Anyway, it premiered at Cannes Film Festival this week and was apparently a hit with audiences.

Variety editor Ramin Satoodeh posted video from Cannes of Aline star and director Valerie Lemercier (whom he describes as "the Kristen Wiig of France") tearfully accepting a standing ovation following the premiere. According to Satoodeh's write-up, Aline is mostly a "paint-by-numbers biopic." As we saw in the trailer, Aline sticks to the most famous details of Dion's life; the protagonist, for example, pursues a romance with a much older man, just as the real-life Dion married her late manager René Angélil, who was 26 years her senior.

But it also sounds like there are some interesting artistic choices at work. Lemercier apparently plays Aline at every stage of her life, including as a 12-year-old girl, without using child actors. It sounds like Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle playing their adolescent selves in Hulu's PEN15, and that show just earned some prestigious Emmy nominations earlier this week. Aline is playing out of competition for Cannes' prestigious awards, but already it seems to be building buzz.