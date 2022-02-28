The ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia has placed an international spotlight on Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, prompting many online to explore the leader's past career as an actor and comedian. One credit in particular became the talk of film lovers over the weekend.

After Black List founder Franklin Leonard tweeted confirmation on Saturday, fans marveled at the discovery that Zelenskyy provided the voice of Paddington in the Ukraine versions of both Paddington and Paddington 2. The news has since been confirmed by the producers at StudioCanal and English Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville, who shared a behind-the-scenes clip on Twitter Sunday with footage of Zelenskyy recording his part as the marmalade-loving bear.

Volodymyr Zelensky; Paddington 2 Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy voiced Paddington in the Ukrainian version of the eponymous film. | Credit: Ukrainian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

"Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine," Bonneville tweeted. "Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy [sic]. #PaddingtonBear"

Before Zelenskyy was elected president in 2019, he was one of the most successful comedians in Ukraine. He starred in Servant of the People, a satirical series in which he played a schoolteacher who becomes Ukraine's president. Zelenskyy also won Ukraine's version of Dancing with the Stars in 2006 which has become another point of focus for those on social media in recent weeks.

It's easy to see how Zelenskyy became such a beloved figure to his nation. As the world watches the President and the Ukrainian people display incredible courage in the face of the Russian invasion, we can't help but look for comfort. And what's more comforting than Paddington?