Tyra Banks confirms Coyote Ugly sequel is in the works

Coyote Ugly type Movie

Grab your cowboy hats and midriff tops for a bar-top dance in celebration of Tyra Banks' latest cinematic endeavor.

After previously teasing her desire to step back into the world of her hit film Coyote Ugly, the supermodel, producer, and Dancing With the Stars host has revealed that a planned sequel to the 2000 movie is officially in the works.

"I literally was supposed to be on a conference call today about bringing Coyote Ugly back," Banks said Wednesday in an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "We were supposed to be on a call today, and I'm talking to you and I can't talk to them.... Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series."

Clarkson then asked Banks if she was still capable of doing the bar-top dance moves she performed in the film, to which the Emmy-winning America's Next Top Model mastermind responded: "I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance," adding that DWTS judge Derek Hough might be able to help her out. "I'm kind of tempted to ask him to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it. I'm asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?"

Banks' announcement comes 20 years after the first film grossed $114 million at the worldwide box office, with the tale of a shy songwriter (Piper Perabo) blossoming after landing a gig at a female-run bar in New York City becoming a generational fan-favorite. Prior to the film's release, Banks had appeared in high profile film and television projects like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Love & Basketball, though Coyote Ugly remains one of her most memorable parts, and one many fans (and Banks herself) have long championed to get the sequel treatment.

"I'm dying to do Coyote Ugly 2. I want to produce it, I just need to get the rights from [producer] Mr. Jerry Bruckheimer, or work with him," Banks told EW and PeopleTV back in 2018, ahead of the release of her highly anticipated Life-Size 2 sequel.

Banks went on to list her dream casting for the project, which, at the time, included: "Selena Gomez, that'd be good. Dancing on a bar? Maybe Lady Gaga as the owner of the bar. Badass owner! Meryl Streep dancing on the bar with us, but she would be the bar. She should be the bar. Method actor!"

In addition to her work on DWTS, Banks is currently prepping for the opening of her modeling-themed ticketed attraction ModelLand while also gearing up to release her debut ice cream line, SMIZE Cream.

Related content: