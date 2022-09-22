"We're off to a great start, we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going," Perry said on The View.

Tyler Perry says he has 'a good script' for Sister Act 3 with Whoopi Goldberg

Tyler Perry, legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg, and "a great script" for Sister Act 3 is the holy trinity Disney needs to make the long-awaited sequel happen.

The sequel's producer gave a promising update about the project on Thursday's episode of The View, telling the audience that he's still working on continuing the story of Goldberg's Sister Mary Clarence.

"I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I'd like to. We've got a good script, we're off to a great start, we're just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going," the Jazzman's Blues helmer said.

Whoopi Goldberg in Sister Act; Tyler Perry Tyler Perry gives an update on 'Sister Act 3' with Whoopi Goldberg | Credit: Everett Collection; Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Goldberg went on to credit him with generating excitement in continuing the series, which she launched with the first Sister Act film back in 1992.

"They were sort of lukewarm for the longest time, they said nobody wanted to see it, and then Tyler went in and said, 'I want to see it,'" Goldberg said. "The next thing I knew, we were on! That's the power of TV."

OG Sister Act star Jenifer Lewis also appeared on Tuesday's episode of The View, and spoke about making another film with Goldberg.

SISTER ACT Whoopi Goldberg and Jenifer Lewis in 'Sister Act.' | Credit: Everett Collection

"You know we're still going to do that movie," Goldberg told her. "I do everything I can to work with her, because she's fun."

Disney officially announced that Sister Act 3 was in development back in 2020, with an anticipated streaming release on Disney+. Since then, there have been no major developments on the movie.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

