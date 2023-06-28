Tyler Perry's next project will be a police brutality drama for Amazon Studios.

The celebrated filmmaker will write, direct, and produce Black, White, & Blue, a drama set to follow a woman named Fela Blackburn whose life unravels after she loses her husband at the hands of a police officer. "Determined to get to the bottom of the incident and seek justice," the synopsis reads, Fela "leans on her best friend, Marley Wells, who is a lawyer, and her husband, Tony Wells, who is a former cop turned private investigator, to use their influence to find the truth."

As the truth unfolds, however, Fela learns her entire world is "rooted in lies and betrayal," the synopsis concludes.

Kat Graham; Tyler Perry; Meagan Tandy Kat Graham; Tyler Perry; Meagan Tandy | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The film will star The Vampire Diaries' Kat Graham and Batwoman's Meagan Tandy, as well as Harlem's Tyler Lepley. The cast is rounded out by Josh Adeyeye, RonReaco Lee, Jimi Stanton, Shannon LaNier, and Nick Barrotta. Along with Perry, Angi Bones, Will Areu, and Jamall Ellzy will produce.

Black, White & Blue will mark Perry's first film under the four-feature film deal he inked with Amazon last year. His last three titles, A Jazzman's Blues, A Madea Homecoming, and A Fall From Grace, were released on Netflix. Perry will also direct the upcoming Netflix war drama Six Triple Eight, centered on the story of the only all-Black female battalion to serve in Europe during WWII, set to star Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey, Dean Norris, and Susan Sarandon.

Graham's recent credits include films Love in the Villa, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, Collide, and Heatwave, while Tandy's recent credits include films Stalked Within and Always a Bridesmaid and series Batwoman and Charmed.

