A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

With a title like Homecoming, Tyler Perry couldn't resist strapping on a wig and squeezing into some Daisy Dukes for a massive Beyoncé tribute at the end of his new Madea movie.

That's right, the credits scene for A Madea Homecoming includes a full-scale re-enactment of Queen B's legendary 2018 Coachella performance, with the 6-foot-5 Perry decked out in her iconic outfit from the set, belting out "Drunk in Love" alongside a full band and backup dancers.

"I thought, 'There is no way that I can call this [Madea] movie 'Homecoming' and not do some sort of homage to the Queen B,'" the director tells EW.

A Madea Homecoming Credit: Netflix

But before Perry could officially include the scene, he needed to get the Queen's blessing. "Before anybody saw it, before Netflix saw it, I sent her a clip," he says. Perry wanted to get the superstar's blessing before including the scene in the credits. "Is this okay?" he asked, adding, "If not, it will never see the light of day. You say yes or no."

Getting the green light was a relief for Perry, who filmed his version of the Coachella set on the same day he shot a graduation sequence for the movie. "It's the most nervous I've ever been," he recalls. "That wasn't very comfortable for me, but it got done."

A Madea Homecoming Tyler Perry in 'A Madea Homecoming' | Credit: Netflix

"I was there and I was so excited," says Brandon Black, who plays the first gay character in a Madea movie. "I knew it was going to happen, but they didn't tell us, it wasn't in the script... And when it happened, it was at the very end of filming. So it was like we've done all this work on this movie and now we get to sit back and relax and watch this show."

Remembering how it came together, Black says, "It was exactly what you would think it was. There was a crane and he was dancing and them thick ol' legs was in them Daisy Dukes. It was amazing. It was so cool and it was a great moment for all of us to kind of hang out and have the pressure off because we're done, we've done the whole movie, and now we're just here watching this crazy stuff go down. It was awesome."

A Madea Homecoming Tyler Perry in 'A Madea Homecoming' | Credit: Netflix

As for Beyoncé's reaction to the elaborate homage?

"Beyoncé laughed so hard," Perry says. "And here we are and there it is."

A Madea's Homecoming is streaming on Netflix now.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: