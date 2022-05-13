Tyler Hoechlin returning as Derek Hale for Teen Wolf The Movie

Teen Wolf Teen Wolf: The Movie type TV Show network Paramount+ genre Teen Drama

Derek Hale is back!

Paramount+ has revealed that Tyler Hoechlin will return for Teen Wolf The Movie. Hoechlin, now known for playing Superman on the CW's Superman & Lois, was one of the original stars of the MTV series, with Derek serving as the series' first alpha. In the Teen Wolf pilot, Derek was the mysterious werewolf who helped guide Scott (Tyler Posey) and spent most of his time lurking in the background in leather jackets. But as the series continued, Derek's tough exterior melted a bit as audiences got to see his big heart (and bigger muscles). Hoechlin appeared on the first four seasons before returning in season 6 to help give the show a proper farewell.

The news of his return comes after the announcement that Vince Mattis will be playing Derek's 15-year-old son in the movie. So get excited for Derek the DILF, we guess! Also returning is Ian Bohen's Peter Hale, so we're sure we'll get some interaction among family members there.

The movie's logline reads: "In Teen Wolf The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced."

Although Dylan O'Brien has shared that he won't be involved, much of the series cast will be back, including Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

