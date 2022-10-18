The real-life places where Twilight was filmed

The Cullen House (Portland, OR) and the Swan House (St. Helens, OR)

The movie version of Bella Swan's (Kristen Stewart) house is a white clapboard number in the quaint town of St. Helens, Oregon. The movie version of the mod manse where Edward (Robert Pattinson) lived with his Vam Fam is 30 miles away in Portland. Meaning? Edward (aka the fast vampire) could literally run to Bella's window in minutes! We know. Twilight is just a movie, vampires are fictional, love fades, yada yada yada, but STILL, details like this make the story feel real, and we love it.

Props to the location scouts, too, because the architectural styles of these homes practically tell full stories about their inhabitants without ever uttering a word. Take the Cullen place: this cold-but-gorgeous, angular, pale light filled home is like a brick and mortar version of Edward. The house also reflects Meyer's style, giving the vampire myth an update — no dusty, dark Victorian mansion here. The best part? You can easily visit the house (a private residence) because it's located on Quimby Str. in central PDX. Note: it is NOT covered with a giant tarp or fence or obnoxious "keep away" sign (like the Goonies house down the road in Astoria, sigh) so please, be respectful with your selfies.

Bella's home, a 1930s white clapboard two-story in St. Helens, also reflects who she is: modest, unassuming, with many hidden charms. Amazingly, this house is available for rent as an Airbnb (though it's booked out for the next few years).