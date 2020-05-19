Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce dies at 30

Twilight type Book

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played high school student Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju in Las Vegas on May 13, a representative for Clark County Coroners Ofice confirmed to EW. A cause of death is pending a toxicology report and has yet to be announced. He was 30.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise funds to transport Adepoju's remains home to her family in Los Angeles.

"We are writing this letter to let you know that our loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend Natalie Adepoju suddenly passed away on May 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV," the fundraiser reads. "Currently, it is our wish to not disclose the cause. We ask that you respect the family's wishes. However, due to the sudden passing and the need to bring Natalie home, we are asking if you can help with any monetary donation. Natalie had so much life to live we are saddened that her life was cut short."

Boyce celebrated his "queen" on Mother's Day. Adepoju has a son named Egypt, 4, from a previous relationship. The actor leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya.

Boyce got his big break in 2008's Twilight where his character nearly runs over Bella (Kristen Stewart), which served as the catalyst for Edward (Robert Pattinson) to reveal himself as a vampire while saving her life.

Although he had few credits to his name, he made his intentions of returning to Hollywood known in a 2017 post on Instagram after getting emotional when fans recognized him from his big-screen debut.

"So yesterday at my daughter's party two girls said we're your biggest fans, my response was who am I?? One girl even began to cry and said you were my favorite in Twilight," he wrote. "It dawned on me that I had been given an opportunity and regularly have I expressed this but it hurts that I've yet to do something else.. Timing is everything people and I'm not one to ever give up and be content with just the regular work and just getting by. My time will come again because I believe in myself, my talent as well as my vision for my future..."

