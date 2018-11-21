16 Twilight obsessions that endure, 10 years later

Calling all Twihards
Deana Newcomb/Summit
Edward's gray peacoat
Summit
Those misty Pacific Northwest landscape shots
Summit
Anna Kendrick!
Summit
When the Cullens walk into the cafeteria
Summit
Bella's enormous mittens
Summit
The boy hair
Deana Newcomb/Summit (2); Peter Sorel/Summit
Bella's extensive pre-existing knowledge of the entire Forks High School curriculum
Summit
The soundtrack
Summit
Mushroom ravioli, please
Summit
The website where Bella learns about vampires
Summit
Charlie and his beers
Summit
The forest scene
Summit
"We matriculate a lot"
Summit
The baseball game
Summit
The bad-guy gang
Peter Sorel/Summit
Prom!
Deana Newcomb/SUMMIT
1 of 17
Advertisement