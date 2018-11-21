16 Twilight obsessions that endure, 10 years later

Mary Sollosi
November 21, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST
<p>Lovers, losers, lions, lambs: We made it. The first <em>Twilight</em> movie is now officially 10 years old. Catherine Hardwicke&rsquo;s introductory entry in the film series adapting Stephenie Meyer&rsquo;s phenomenally popular vampire YA romance novels hit theaters (and launched Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson to outrageous new levels of superstardom) on Nov. 21, 2008. Now, a decade later, EW can confirm that the film has withstood the test of time &mdash; and then some! Here&rsquo;s our sweet 16 of people, places, and things from the first chapter of this exceptionally sparkly franchise that still shine bright in our memories.</p>
