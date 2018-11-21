16 Twilight obsessions that endure, 10 years later

We feel obligated to make some cursory acknowledgment of the (important?) subplot about these bad guys killing people in the woods, which culminates in a dramatically mirrored climax in a ballet studio. So let’s take a moment for the bad-guy gang, all of whom have great style. Our apologies to Victoria, who was denied continuity when recast (Bryce Dallas Howard taking over from Rachelle Lefèvre) in later installments for we know not what reason. We love you, bad guys. We would tell you to never change, but you probably never will anyway, considering you’re vampires.