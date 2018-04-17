12 TV and movie robots that got major upgrades

EW Staff
and Chris Cosgrove
April 17, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
<p>First Appearance: 1965<br /> Reboot: 1998, 2018</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
The Class B-9-M-3 General Utility Non-Theorizing Environmental Control Robot, Lost in Space

First Appearance: 1965
Reboot: 1998, 2018

 

Everett Collection (2); Netflix
<p>First Appearance: 1995<br /> Reboot: 2017</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Motoko Kusanagi, Ghost in the Shell

First Appearance: 1995
Reboot: 2017

 

Everett Collection; Paramount Pictures
<p>First Appearance: 1993<em>&nbsp;<br /> </em>Reboot<em>:&nbsp;</em>2017</p>
Alpha 5, Power Rangers

First Appearance: 1993 
Reboot2017

20th Century Fox; Lionsgate
<p>First Appearance: 1987<br /> Reboot: 2014</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
RoboCop, RoboCop

First Appearance: 1987
Reboot: 2014

 

Everett Collection; Columbia Pictures
<p>First Appearance: 1982<br /> Reboot: 2017</p>
Pris, Blade Runner and Mariette, Blade Runner 2049

First Appearance: 1982
Reboot: 2017

Everett Collection; Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>First Appearance: 1973<br /> Reboot: 2016&nbsp;&ndash;</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
The Gunslinger and Teddy Flood, Westworld

First Appearance: 1973
Reboot: 2016 –

 

Everett Collection; John P. Johnson/HBO
<p>First Appearance: 1984<br /> Reboot: 2007</p>
Optimus Prime, Transformers

First Appearance: 1984
Reboot: 2007

Hasbro; Industrial Light & Magic/Paramount
<p>First Appearance: 1982<br /> Reboot: 2010</p> <p>&nbsp;</p>
Yori and Gem, Tron

First Appearance: 1982
Reboot: 2010

 

Disney; Everett Collection
<p>First Appearance: 1999<br /> Reboot: 2018</p>
 Iron Giant, The Iron Giant and Ready Player One

First Appearance: 1999
Reboot: 2018

Warner Brothers/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock; Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>First Appearance: 1968<br /> Reboot: 2015</p>
Ultron, The Avengers

First Appearance: 1968
Reboot: 2015

Marvel; ©Marvel Studios 2015
<p>First Appearance: 1968<br /> Reboot: 2015</p>
Vision, The Avengers

First Appearance: 1968
Reboot: 2015

Marvel; Everett Collection
<p>First Appearance: 1965<br /> Reboot: 2014</p>
Sentinel, X-Men

First Appearance: 1965
Reboot: 2014

Marvel; 20th Century Fox
