Chris Messina and Yellowjackets actress Sophie Thatcher star in one of the year's most anticipated horror movies.

Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman

Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed.

The Boogeyman | Official Trailer | In Theaters June 2 'The Boogeyman' | Credit: 20th Century Studios

The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way back in 1973, with the film concerning a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The movie's human characters include high school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer who are both reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren't getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist dealing with his own pain.

Horror had a banner year in 2022 with the success of movies like Barbarian, Smile, Terrifier 2, X, Pearl, Halloween Ends, and the last Scream movie, among others, and the genre began 2023 in the same fashion with box office hit M3GAN. The Boogeyman opens in theaters on June 2 and is part of a strong horror release schedule that also includes the just-released Infinity Pool, Knock at the Cabin (out Feb. 3), Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey (Feb. 15), Scream VI, (March 10), Evil Dead Rise (April 21), and Insidious: Fear the Dark (July 7).

The Boogeyman stars Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton, and David Dastmalchian. It's directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan).

Watch the trailer and check out a poster for The Boogeyman below.

The Boogeyman key art Credit: 20th Century Studios

