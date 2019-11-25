Here's who we want to see star in a movie about the Trump impeachment hearings

Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty
Someday, this movie is going to happen. So Spike Lee (if you’re reading this, because we’re definitely hoping you will make this your next joint), we’d like to give you a head start on casting. Ahead, meet our dream cast for Impeachment: The Movie.
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, played by Gregory Itzin
U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, played by Tim Allen
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, played by Tilda Swinton
U.S. State Department official Jennifer Williams, played by Kim Raver
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, played by John Hodgman
American foreign affairs specialist Fiona Hill, played by Kristin Scott Thomas
American diplomat Gordon Sondland, played by Corey Stoll
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, played by Timothy Simons
American diplomat George P. Kent, played by Ed Norton
U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell, U.S. embassy official David Holmes, former U.S. Special Rep. Kurt Volker, Ambassador Bill Taylor, and pretty much anyone else on the dais, played by Kate McKinnon
