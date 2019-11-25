Here's who we want to see star in a movie about the Trump impeachment hearings

By EW Staff
November 25, 2019 at 04:30 PM EST

1 of 12

Eva Marie Uzcategui T./Anadolu Agency/Getty

Someday, this movie is going to happen. So Spike Lee (if you’re reading this, because we’re definitely hoping you will make this your next joint), we’d like to give you a head start on casting. Ahead, meet our dream cast for Impeachment: The Movie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, played by Gregory Itzin

Shawn Thew/Getty Image; Jerod Harris/Getty Images

3 of 12

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, played by Tim Allen

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images; FOX Image Collection via Getty Images
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, played by Tilda Swinton

Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage
Advertisement

5 of 12

U.S. State Department official Jennifer Williams, played by Kim Raver

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

6 of 12

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, played by John Hodgman

Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images; JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

American foreign affairs specialist Fiona Hill, played by Kristin Scott Thomas

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

American diplomat Gordon Sondland, played by Corey Stoll 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Advertisement

9 of 12

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, played by Timothy Simons

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images; Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

American diplomat George P. Kent, played by Ed Norton

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Vera Anderson/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

U.S. Rep Eric Swalwell, U.S. embassy official David Holmes, former U.S. Special Rep. Kurt Volker, Ambassador Bill Taylor, and pretty much anyone else on the dais, played by Kate McKinnon  

STR/NurPhoto; Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images; Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com