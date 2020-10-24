Trump weighs in on Borat 2 controversy, calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'a creep'

Donald Trump doesn't seem to think Sacha Baron Cohen is "very niiiice."

The president has weighed in on Baron Cohen's new Borat sequel amid controversy surrounding his attorney Rudy Giuliani's appearance in the film. The mockumentary contains a scene in which Giuliani lays down on a bed and reaches into his pants while with Borat's young daughter (played by 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova).

According to Voice of America's Steve Herman, when asked by reporters on Air Force One Friday if he'd seen the footage, Trump replied, "I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, [Baron Cohen] tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny." He added, "To me, he's a creep."

Trump seems to be referring to a 2003 segment on Baron Cohen's Da Ali G Show, in which the comedian, in his Ali G persona, pitched Trump on the idea of a glove to prevent ice cream from dripping on your hand. The president walked out of the interview, and afterward told The New York Times' Maureen Dowd, "I thought he was seriously retarded. It was a total con job. But my daughter, Ivanka, saw it and thought it was very cool."

For his part, Giuliani claimed that he was simply tucking in his shirt during the Borat scene in question. "The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment," the former New York City mayor wrote on Twitter. "At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Baron Cohen responded in character as Borat, saying, "What was an innocent sexy time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter have been turned into something disgusting by fake news media."

He continued, "I warn you anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his subpoenas."

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, follows Baron Cohen's Kazakh journalist as he returns to the U.S. to attempt to curry favor with the Trump administration via a "prodigious bribe."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.