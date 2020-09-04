Troop Beverly Hills sequel written by Woke showrunner in the works

Oran Zegman will make her directorial debut on the follow-up to the 1989 comedy.

Troop Beverly Hills type Movie

The Wilderness Girls troop with black belts in shopping are heading back to the screen.

A sequel to 1989's Troop Beverly Hills, which starred Shelley Long, is in development at Sony's TriStar Pictures, EW has learned. Israeli filmmaker Oran Zegman will make her directorial debut on the project, which was written by Aeysha Carr, the showrunner of Hulu's Woke who's also currently writing Paramount's reboot of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Netflix's Moxie screenwriter Tamara Chestna is currently working on rewrites and joins in a producer role.

The original movie, directed by Jeff Kanew, was based on the life of Ava Fries. Fries wrote the story of a pampered Beverly Hills housewife (Long) who tries to prove to her daughter and husband that she can be a troop leader. Pamela Norris wrote the screenplay.

Cast members from the original, including Long and Tori Spelling, reunited for a 30th-anniversary Entertainment Tonight TV special last year.

Fries will return as an executive producer on the sequel with Charles W. Fries. Laurence Mark, who worked on movies like The Greatest Showman and Julie & Julia, will produce.

Based in Los Angeles, Zegman is a graduate of Israel's Beth-Zvi and California's AFI Conservatory. Her short film "Marriage Material" was the first musical made at AFI and was picked up by Searchlight Pictures for distribution. It's also being developed into a Quibi show that Zegman is directing and co-writing.

