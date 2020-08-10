Jared Leto to star in new Tron movie from Lion director Garth Davis

TRON: Legacy type Movie

Get ready to re-enter the Grid, because Disney is moving ahead with a new Tron movie. EW has confirmed that the still-untiled third film in the franchise about humans entering a video game world is set to star Jared Leto and be directed by Garth Davis (Lion).

Though the original Tron wasn't a huge box office success in 1982, its groundbreaking special effects accumulated a loyal cult fanbase over the years until Disney revived the property in the 21st century — first as a playable world in the video game Kingdom Hearts II, then in the full-blown 2010 sequel Tron: Legacy. That movie made money at the box office, but though there have been occasional rumors of a third Tron film in the years since, they haven't fully materialized until now.

Davis has been known for small, arty films like Mary Magdalene and 2016's Lion, which earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. This will be his first take on a tentpole franchise film. The film is not quite greenlit yet, but a director attachment is more substantive news than Tron fans have received in a while.

