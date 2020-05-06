Tribeca Enterprises, IMAX, and AT&T team up for summer drive-in series

No movie theaters? No problem.

This summer Tribeca Enterprises, AT&T, and IMAX are giving audiences a chance to safely congregate while enjoying movies, music, and more with Tribeca Drive-In, a new entertainment series that will take place at drive-in theaters and other venues nationwide.

The limited engagement series starts June 25, and will continue to roll out to markets across the country throughout the summer. It will feature a curated selection of new, classic, and independent films, as well as special music and sports events.

The announcement comes at a time when the majority of U.S. cinemas are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, though some theaters have been allowed to reopen.

“It’s in our DNA to bring people together through the arts, showing strength and resiliency when the world needs it the most,” Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we’re taking the spirit of Tribeca around the country by creating a safe environment where audiences can come together and enjoy the sense of connection found by going to the movies.”

Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro added, “We’re excited to give people something to look forward to this summer and reinvent a classic moviegoing experience for communities to enjoy together safely.”

Ticket information and the full lineup for Tribeca Drive-In will be announced soon.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

