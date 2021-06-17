Stars strike a pose in the 2021 Tribeca Festival portrait studio

By Maureen Lee Lenker
June 16, 2021 at 08:15 PM EDT

Tribeca Festival

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

As we emerge from a year and a half of lives lived virtually thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time for some IRL Hollywood events once more. Kicking things off is the Tribeca Festival, where EW got up close and personal with some of the event's stars in our photo studio alongside sister publication PEOPLE. Click through to see all the famous faces, including Matthew Rhys (pictured here).

Christian Slater

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

Promoting his new series Dr. Death

Breeda Wool, Chelsea Lopez, and Rainey Qualley

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The stars of Ultrasound

Advertisement
Steve and Audrey Zahn

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

They're a family duo in An Uncandid Portrait 

Hamilton Harris

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

There for The Kids 

Luke Kirby, Amber Sealey, and Elijah Wood

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The trio were there repping No Man of God

Advertisement
Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Hadaway, Amy Forsyth, and Dilone

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

Writer/director Hadaway poses with the stars of The Novice

Karan Soni

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

Star of 7 Days

Stephen Moffatt, Trevor O. Munson, Monique Coleman, Daniel Eric Gold, Bonnie Discepolo, Anna Camp, and Katie Beth West

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The team behind GraceLand

Advertisement
Charlie Heaton

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The No Future star

Eleanore Pienta, Colin Kane Healey, Catherine Curtin, and Nicole Kang

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The team from In the Cards

Jason Reitman

Credit: Zack DeZon/Contour by Getty Images

The director poses before a "Tribeca Talks" event

Advertisement
Marianne Leone and Chris Cooper

Credit: Emily Assrian/Contour by Getty Images

The couple star in With/In

