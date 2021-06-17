Stars strike a pose in the 2021 Tribeca Festival portrait studio
Tribeca Festival
As we emerge from a year and a half of lives lived virtually thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's time for some IRL Hollywood events once more. Kicking things off is the Tribeca Festival, where EW got up close and personal with some of the event's stars in our photo studio alongside sister publication PEOPLE. Click through to see all the famous faces, including Matthew Rhys (pictured here).
Christian Slater
Promoting his new series Dr. Death
Breeda Wool, Chelsea Lopez, and Rainey Qualley
The stars of Ultrasound
Steve and Audrey Zahn
They're a family duo in An Uncandid Portrait
Hamilton Harris
There for The Kids
Luke Kirby, Amber Sealey, and Elijah Wood
The trio were there repping No Man of God
Isabelle Fuhrman, Lauren Hadaway, Amy Forsyth, and Dilone
Writer/director Hadaway poses with the stars of The Novice
Karan Soni
Star of 7 Days
Stephen Moffatt, Trevor O. Munson, Monique Coleman, Daniel Eric Gold, Bonnie Discepolo, Anna Camp, and Katie Beth West
The team behind GraceLand
Charlie Heaton
The No Future star
Eleanore Pienta, Colin Kane Healey, Catherine Curtin, and Nicole Kang
The team from In the Cards
Jason Reitman
The director poses before a "Tribeca Talks" event
Marianne Leone and Chris Cooper
The couple star in With/In