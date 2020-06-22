Tribeca Drive-In series announces summer movie lineup: Back to the Future, Jaws, and more

Movie theaters may be starting to reopen, but if you're looking for a safer alternative for the summer movie season, Tribeca has you covered.

Tribeca Enterprises announced the lineup for its summer Drive-In series, in partnership with IMAX and AT&T, set to begin next month. The series will take place Thursday through Sunday every week, beginning July 2 and running through Aug. 2, with venues in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Seattle, Arlington, Tex., and more.

In addition to the films, the series will feature surprise elements including special introductions from filmmakers and talents, live stand-up comedy, and more. Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium will also host four live, drive-in comedy shows, which will be recorded for future release, in partnership with comedy production and distribution company Comedy Dynamics.

“The Tribeca Drive-In series is a tribute to movies and the shared experience of watching them, even if from our cars. In anticipation of theaters reopening imminently, we look back at what we love about the big screen experience,” said Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro.

A portion of proceeds from the events will be donated to Black Lives Matter. You can see the full lineup and purchase tickets at Tribeca's website.

