Director Jeff Rowe has confirmed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are composing the score for the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (out Aug. 2).

Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, who recently teamed with Reznor for a cover of Nine Inch Nails' "Wish," mentioned that the Oscar-winning pair were contributing to the animated film's soundtrack during an appearance on the Through the Lens podcast. On Sunday, Rowe took to Twitter to confirm the news.

Trent Reznor; Leonardo in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' Trent Reznor; Leonardo in 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' | Credit: Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty; Paramount Pictures

"Well now that my teenage hero Tony Hawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING," the director wrote. "Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn't know existed. I don't have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much."

"For those speculating: nothing they've done has been released yet," Rowe continued. "It's not them in the teaser trailer, and won't be them in this week's trailer. You'll just have to wait until August 2 to have your mind shattered and rebuilt with beauty and then shattered again."

Reznor and Ross previously composed the scores for The Social Network (for which they won the Academy Award), The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, and the animated movie Soul, among other projects.

Co-directed by Kyler Spears, the film counts Rogen and Evan Goldberg among its producers.

Watch the teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem above.

