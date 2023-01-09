Pedro Pascal would like to bring his Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent co-star to a galaxy far away, but it doesn't sound likely.

'Trekkie' Nicolas Cage 'not really down' with a Star Wars role: 'I'm on the Enterprise'

Don't expect Nicolas Cage to show up on The Mandalorian anytime soon — or in any Star Wars installments, for that matter.

Cage previously worked with the star of that Disney+ series, Pedro Pascal, on The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but doesn't seem interested in following his former co-star to a galaxy far, far away.

"No is the answer. I'm not really down," Cage said in a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment about possibly taking on a Star Wars role.

It just so happens that Cage's sci-fi fandom belongs to pop culture's other major space-faring franchise.

"I'm a Trekkie, man," Cage said. "I'm on the Enterprise. That's where I roll."

Cage continued, "I grew up watching [William] Shatner. I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific. I think the movies are outstanding... to me, what science-fiction is really all about, and why it's such an important genre, is that is really where you can say whatever you want, however you feel, you put it on a different planet in a different time and you can without people just jumping on you. You can really express your thoughts... and Star Trek really embraced that. They got into some serious stuff."

Nicolas Cage prefers 'Star Trek' to 'Star Wars,' and grew up watching William Shatner on the original series.

Regardless, Cage is pretty busy at the moment. He's currently starring in The Old Way, a new Western now playing in theaters and coming to VOD on Jan. 13. Last week saw the first trailer for Renfield, an upcoming comedy in which Cage plays Dracula to Nicholas Hoult's titular henchman.

