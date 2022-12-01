The beast wars have begun! Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer reveals the Maximals

Get ready for a new age in the Transformers franchise.

The first Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer has arrived, revealing new breeds of 'bot known as the Maximals, the Predacons, and the Terrocons, machines that transform into animal-esque forms instead of cars. Well, they're new to those who didn't obsess over the Beast Wars Saturday morning '90s cartoon.

The footage opens with a meeting between Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, and Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals who takes the form of a gorilla. Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal in the film.

"I'm not the one to fear, Prime," he says. "There is a darkness coming."

Transformers Rise of the Beasts Ron Perlman voices Optimus Primal, leader of the Maximals in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.' | Credit: Paramount Pictures

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, directed by Steven Caple Jr., also seems to give us glimpses at the Michelle Yeoh-voiced Maximal Airazor, who adopts a falcon form. We also see other Maximals, like Cheetor (the cheetah-looking 'bot) and Rhinox (the rhinoceros one).

"Of all the threats from both your past and future, you've never faced anything like this," warns Optimus Primal.

"Let them come!" Optimus Prime responds.

The Transformers franchise has been on a bit of a hiatus since 2018's Bumblebee movie as Paramount and Hasbro plotted a new plan forward. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will now arrive in theaters June 9, 2023.

Watch the footage above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.