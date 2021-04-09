This Transformers toy can transform by itself, and it's only $700

The fight against the Decepticons has never been pricier.

At Friday's Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest panel, the toymaker announced it has partnered with Robosen Robotics for the first-ever auto-converting Optimus Prime. While you're salivating to get your hands on the 19-inch tall Cybertronian, you may want to start saving up as it's set to cost you $699.99.

The toy can transform from truck to robot with a simple voice command or press of a button. To do so, Robosen packed it with 5,000 components, 27 patented servo motors, and 60 connected microchips. It also boasts 80 sound effects. You can also control Optimus via the ROBOSEN Optimus Prime app.

Transformers Optimus Prime Image zoom Auto-converting Optimus Prime toy | Credit: Hasbro

As toys become more and more complex, it isn't a surprise the Transformers toys would eventually turn into robots themselves. Hasbro began producing Transformers in 1984 and were quickly a hit, soon jumping to animation in the first The Transformers after-school TV series the same year. Michael Bay famously turned the beloved toy series into a live-action movie franchise, beginning with 2007's Transformers. Netflix is currently airing its own animated series Transformers: War for Cyberton Trilogy, which is about to have its third season in July. And Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley is set to direct a big-screen animated origin story.

At Friday's event, Hasbro also unveiled their next line of toys inspired by the upcoming Snake Eyes film starring Henry Golding. EW exclusively revealed the photos for the G.I. Joe Classified Series, which features the titular character with Morning Light, the character's new sword.

You can pre-order the latest Optimis Prime toy now. Orders are set to ship Aug. 2.