Paramount is shape-shifting the look of its Transformers film series with the development of an animated prequel.

EW has confirmed Oscar-winning Toy Story 4 helmer Josh Cooley is attached to direct the origin story for Hasbro's entertainment studio eOne and Paramount, which previously worked on all six films in filmmaker and executive producer Michael Bay's big-screen Transformers franchise (which includes five main titles and 2018's Bumblebee spin-off).

Ant-Man and the Wasp writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari penned the film's script, a final draft of which Deadline reports Cooley is currently overseeing.

The publication reports the film is an origin story that takes place on the planet Cybertron, where the film's central robots are from. Though final plot details have yet to be revealed, the project reportedly follows the relationship between series-staple characters Optimus Prime and Megatron.

To date, the Transformers movie franchise has earned approximately $4.8 billion worldwide, with two titles — 2011's Dark of the Moon and 2014's Age of Extinction — individually grossing over $1 billion globally.

