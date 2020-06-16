Train to Busan sequel trailer looks like a Fast & Furious movie with zombies

Have you ever watched a Fast & Furious film and thought, this is all well and good, but what it really needs is a horde of slavering and sprinting zombies? Then the new horror movie Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula should very much be up your street, judging by the film's new trailer.

This sequel to the acclaimed 2016 South Korean movie Train to Busan is set four years after the events of the earlier film and concerns a soldier named Jung-seok, who previously escaped the diseased wasteland and relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best — or worst — of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

Peninsula is directed by Train to Busan filmmaker Yeon Sang-Ho and stars Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

Watch the new trailer for Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula above.