Those running zombies are back in clip from Train to Busan sequel Peninsula

Train to Busan type Movie

2016's kinetic, emotional zombie film Train to Busan was appreciated by even the most jaded of undead aficionados. As Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright once told EW, "The first zombie film in a long time that got me sort of excited again was Train to Busan."

Now, z-heads can enjoy a sequel, Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula. The film tracks the post-apocalyptic trials and tribulations of Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, but must relive the horror when he signs up to retrieve a fortune from zombie-infested South Korea. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best — or worst — of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

The sequel comes from filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho (who also directed the previous movie), and stars Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, and Lee Re.

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula is released in theaters Friday. Exclusively watch a clip from the film above.

Related content: