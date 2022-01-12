An adult film shoot goes terrifyingly wrong in trailer for horror movie X

Writer-director Ti West made his name with a clutch of unnerving horror films, notably 2009's House of the Devil, and after a spell working in TV is now returning to big screen terrors with the A24 movie X.

Set in 1979, the film concerns a group of young filmmakers who set out to make an adult movie in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the characters find themselves fighting for their lives.

Judging by the just-released trailer, X has a strong Texas Chain Saw Massacre vibe, which seems on brand given that filmmaker Tobe Hooper's 1974 horror classic was distributed by the same company which brought America the porn movie Deep Throat.

X stars Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Stephen Ure, and Scott Mescudi (a.k.a. Kid Cudi). The film is released March 18.

See the trailer for X and the film's poster below.

X Poster for the film 'X.' | Credit: A24

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.