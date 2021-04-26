Tonight, tonight you can finally watch Steven Spielberg's West Side Story trailer

West Side Story (2021 film) Streaming Options

Something's coming, something good…

That something is West Side Story in a sumptuous new screen adaptation from legendary director Steven Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Tony Kushner — and now you can see the first trailer.

Audiences have been waiting a long time for a glimpse of their take on the musical, which was first immortalized on film in 1961 and went on to win Best Picture. West Side Story was originally slated to come out this past holiday season, but its release was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The trailer opens with the iconic whistles of Leonard Bernstein's prologue, and it showcases the core cast, including Ansel Elgort as Tony, Rachel Zegler as Maria, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and Mike Faist as Riff. Some of the show's most memorable moments are also glimpsed, including the rumble, the dance at the gym, and Maria and Tony's fire escape love scene.

Elgort's Tony is a former member of the Jets street gang in 1950s New York City. When he falls in love with Maria, it brings the conflict between his brother's gang, the Puerto Rican Sharks, to a violent head. Transposing Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to the streets of New York City, the show features some of the most iconic music in the American musical theater, including "Tonight," "Maria," and "Somewhere."

The rest of the cast includes Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and Brian d'Arcy James as Sergeant Krupke. Rita Moreno, who won an Oscar for portraying Anita in the 1961 film, will play Valentina, a reconceived and expanded version of the character of Doc, the owner of the corner store in which Tony works.

Currently set for a Dec. 10 release, West Side Story marks the latest incarnation of the iconic 1957 Broadway musical. The creative team also includes Tony-winning choreographer Justin Peck and draws on the rich legacy of Arthur Laurents' original script, as well music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and concept, and original direction and choreography by Jerome Robbins.

Watch the new trailer above.

