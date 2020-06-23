Watch the gorgeous trailer for Netflix's animated film Over the Moon

The film is directed by Oscar-winner Glen Keane, the Disney animator behind The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

Fans thought Sokka had it rough when his girlfriend turned into the moon on Avatar: The Last Airbender, but Netflix's Over the Moon is majorly upping the lunar stakes.

The upcoming animated film just released its stunning trailer on Monday, which looks to be inspired by Chinese art and mythology. Over the Moon tells the story of a smart young girl named Fei Fei (Cathy Ang) who's been searching for a maternal presence since her mom's death. Using her determination and passion for science, she builds a rocketship to the moon to prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess.

There, she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Over the Moon is directed by Glen Keane, who won an Oscar for Dear Basketball and is the Disney animator behind The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.

The voice cast is a who's who of Asian stars, boasting the likes of Phillipa Soo, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Sandra Oh, and more. Newcomers Ang and Robert G. Chiu play siblings in the movie.

Oscar-winner John Kahrs (Paperman) is co-director, while The Hate U Give's Audrey Wells penned the script. Pearl Studio, which brought Abominable to the screen, is also behind the film. Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park are writing the songs, and Oscar-winner Steven Price (Gravity) is handling the score.

Over the Moon will debut this fall.

Image zoom Netflix