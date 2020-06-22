Carrie Fisher once said, "Take your broken heart, make it into art."

That's exactly what the characters from The Broken Hearts Gallery aim to do. In the upcoming summer rom-com, Blockers breakout star Geraldine Viswanathan plays Lucy, an emotional hoarder who can't let go of her previous relationship. But then she meets Nick, played by Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery, and his sick apartment. Lucy decides to turn his space into The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up exhibition to showcase peoples' trinkets from past relationships. Her idea sparks a movement and a fresh start for the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

The film is written and directed by Natalie Krinsky in her directorial debut, and executive produced by Selena Gomez. Molly Gordon, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Suki Waterhouse, Phillipa Soo, Arturo Castro, Taylor Hill, Ego Nwodim, and Bernadette Peters round out the cast.

The Broken Hearts Gallery debuts July 17, making it one of the first summer titles to arrive in movie theaters. AMC Theatres announced it will resume operations at hundreds of its venues on July 15, just in time for highly anticipated releases like Disney's Mulan (July 24) and Christopher Nolan's Tenet (July 31).