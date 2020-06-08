Watch the opening of Psych 2, which finally reveals Joel McHale's role in the movie

Joel McHale is in everything these days, including the new sneak peek of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, the upcoming Psych sequel film.

In a new video from Peacock debuting the movie's first four minutes, we get a glimpse of McHale in a flashback as Police Chief Carlton Lassiter's (Timothy Omundson) father. Also, Scrubs fans will be thrilled to see Sarah Chalke back in the medical field, this time playing Lassiter's (a.k.a. Lassie) caretaker, Dolores. And like always, best friends and partners Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) continue to be playfully at each other's throats.

The second Psych film since its 2014 finale, Lassie Come Home features Shawn and Gus returning to Santa Barbara to help Lassiter, who was attacked on the job and left for dead. While recuperating at an expensive care facility, Lassie starts witnessing seemingly supernatural occurrences and needs the silly psychic detectives to help him figure out what's going on.

Directed by the USA Network show's creator Steve Franks, the movie also stars original cast members Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen. McHale and Chalke's castings were previously announced, as were the additions of Kadeem Hardison, Roday's A Million Little Things costar Allison Miller, and Hill's former West Wing costar Richard Schiff.

The film previously released a teaser in April, which showed Shawn and Gus ruminating on some serious spookiness.

"There's a lot of strange stuff going on around here," Shawn said in the trailer. "Not necessarily ghosts."

"But probably ghosts," Gus replied, which basically meant the gang is back to doing what they do best — cracking crimes as well as jokes.

Psych fans should be ecstatic to see more of Omundson, who couldn't have a major role in the USA Network dramedy's first post-series-finale movie because he suffered a stroke right before production began.

Written by Roday, Psych creator Steve Franks, and Andy Berman, the movie was originally supposed to air on USA, but last September, it moved over NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home debuts July 15, the same day Peacock launches nationwide (it's currently only available to Comcast Xfinity subscribers, who received early access).

