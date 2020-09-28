The neighborhood is at stake in Netflix's Vampires vs. the Bronx trailer

As an army of bloodsuckers descends on their borough, a few brave New York City teens prove the lengths they'll go to protect their home in the new trailer for Netflix's Vampires vs. the Bronx.

Slated for release Oct. 2, the horror-comedy finds the fanged monsters creeping out into the night as locals begin to disappear by the bunches. Are the vampires behind the disappearances, or is there something even more sinister at play?

"Yo, check out the courthouse," one teen says in the trailer. Another asks, "They're turning it into apartments?"

"Y'all know how this starts, with white people with canvas bags," a third says. "That's always the first sign."

Yep, gentrification is afoot and no one is safe. So which will prove a more difficult foe — actual vampires or the metaphorical type?

The talented young cast includes Gregory Diaz IV, Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Coco Jones, and Imani Lewis. Directed by Oz Rodriguez , who co-wrote the script with Blaise Hemingway, Vampires vs. the Bronx also stars Method Man, Zoe Saldana, and the Kid Mero.

Watch the trailer above.