See Tom Hardy as Al Capone in the long-awaited trailer for Josh Trank's biopic

At long last, audiences may soon get to see Tom Hardy's cinematic take on notorious Chicago crime boss Al Capone. The biopic Capone, directed by Josh Trank (Chronicle), was originally announced in 2016, under the title Fonzo. There were intermittent updates in the years since, but on Wednesday Trank finally tweeted a trailer for the movie, and it features a side of the infamous gangster that's rarely seen on screen: his old age.

The real-life Capone made a name for himself in the Prohibition era, but as an older man he suffered from dementia. Capone is set in this latter period of his life and makes the senility real by blending scenes from Capone's rise into his everyday life to simulate jumbled memories. In addition to Hardy, Capone features Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Following the critical acclaim for Chronicle, Trank was involved in some highly publicized feuding about his handling of the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot, which ultimately performed poorly with both critics and the box office. In his tweet of the Capone trailer, though, Trank noted that he had cut privilege on the new film. Trank's tweet also promised a May 12 release date, though given the fact that most theaters are closed during the current coronavirus pandemic, it's not clear what streaming options may be available.

Watch the trailer below.

