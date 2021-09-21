Fair is foul and foul is fair in first trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth

By the pricking of my thumbs, the Scottish movie this way comes.

Apple dropped the first trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth on Tuesday morning, and the new take on the Bard's witchy tragedy looks like something wicked indeed. Denzel Washington stars in the black-and-white film as the Thane of Glamis (and prophesied king hereafter) opposite Frances McDormand as his hand-washing wife.

The misty, moody 45-second clip offers glimpses of our leading Lord and Lady; King Duncan (Brendan Gleeson) and his son Malcolm (Harry Melling); and, in eerie silhouette, the Weird Sisters, whose ominous dialogue resounds above cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel's impeccably framed shots.

The Shakespeare adaptation, the premiere of which will open the New York Film Festival on Sept. 24, will be distributed by A24 and Apple TV+ (where it will stream three weeks after its Christmas Day theatrical release). The film marks the first time either of the Coen brothers has directed a feature without the other, and it's already being touted as a potential awards contender. That ought to signify something.

Check out the trailer above. The Tragedy of Macbeth hits theaters Dec. 25 and Apple TV+ Jan. 14.