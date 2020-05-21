Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood fight off a Taliban invasion in The Outpost trailer

Running out of weapons and men to wield them, Orlando Bloom and Scott Eastwood brace for an attack by 400 Taliban insurgents in the upcoming thriller The Outpost, based on the true story of the Battle of Kamdesh in the Afghanistan War.

"With the movie, we show just how everyday people were asked to do this in these extraordinary circumstances, and how that takes effect on people mentally," Eastwood tells EW.

EW has your exclusive first look at the movie, opening July 3 in theaters and on demand. It's set to be one of the first films to return to the big screen amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I couldn't be happier that it is coming out right before Independence Day," Eastwood says, "in a time when we need to gather as a country and charge into the later half of this year."

The Outpost is based on a best-selling book by CNN's Jake Tapper and stars Eastwood as Sgt. Clint Romesha, who led a crew of 53 soldiers through one of the bloodiest battles in the war in Afghanistan. Caleb Landry Jones costars as Specialist Ty Carter, Bloom plays First Lt. Benjamin Keating, and the film is directed by former soldier and West Point graduate Rod Lurie (Straw Dogs).

Romesha and Carter both received Medals of Honor for their service in the battle, which saw eight American soldiers killed and 27 injured. The Outpost also features veterans of the battle in the film, including Carter.

Watch the trailer for The Outpost above, and check out exclusive photos below.

Image zoom Simon Varsano/Screen Media

Image zoom Simon Varsano/Screen Media

Image zoom Screen Media